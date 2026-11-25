John Ramsey has shared a theory about his daughter's killer and how they ended up getting access to the young girl.

JonBenét Ramsey was reported missing on December 26, 1996, from her family home in Boulder, Colorado. It went on to be found that the six-year-old had been murdered at the property; her body was found in the basement of the Ramsey home seven hours after she was reported missing.

Her family were the focus of the initial investigation into her death, but were ultimately cleared of any wrongdoing. Now, almost 30 years on, and the JonBenét case is yet to be solved.

However, in an optimistic update shared earlier this month, police issued an update on the cold case that spans over three decades with Boulder Police Chief Steve Redfearn confirming that they are 'retesting things that tested 30 years ago with newer technology'.

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Answers surrounding JonBenét Ramsey's death remain unanswered (ABC News)

"Chief Redfearn and I are more hopeful now than we have been in the past because of the advances in the investigation and the advances in technology," said Boulder County DA Michael Dougherty went on to add. "And I say that based on just how DNA has progressed over time."

Now, in a recent interview with Anne Emerson on the Criminally Obsessed podcast, JonBenét's father John voiced a theory about how he thinks his daughter might have been abducted and killed all those years ago.

He said: "I do believe that they had come in the house when we were out for dinner Christmas night, waited for us to go to bed, and then pulled JonBenét from bed, took her to the basement and murdered her."

John Ramsey thinks his daughter's killer was already in their house on the night of her disappearance (Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

"I think they were in the house when got home that night," John added.

He also threw out the theory that his daughter's killer was likely already familiar with their family's home long before the crime took place.

"I think they'd probably been in our house before," John suggested. "It was, uh, kind of a weird house. Old, built in 1927, added on to a couple times. So it sure wasn't an easy house to just walk into and say, 'Oh yeah, the bedroom's over here.'"

Cassie Leigh, a certified forensic technician and crime analyst, recently spoke to UNILAD about how the technology mentioned by Boulder Police Department could help identify JonBenét's killer.

Discussing SNP testing specifically, which is a test that looks at all the chromosomes in the cells in the chorionic villus sampling or amniotic fluid sample, Leigh explained: "Traditionally forensic DNA (the king most people associate with crime shows) typically examines specific regions of DNA called STRs (short tandem repeats).

"SNP testing works a bit differently; instead of looking at repeating patterns, scientists examine individual DNA letters (A, T, C, and G) at hundreds of thousands of specific locations throughout the DNA. Think of it as looking at tiny spelling differences in an incredibly long instruction manual."

She did warn that it's 'not a magic fix' to everything, but it can sometimes produce 'useful genetic information from smaller or more degraded samples'.