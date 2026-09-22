Melissa McCarthy shares her theory on JonBenét Ramsey's murder after playing her mom
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Melissa McCarthy shares her theory on JonBenét Ramsey's murder after playing her mom

She actress also hared what made her take on the role of Patsy Ramsey in the upcoming Netflix show

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: Chris Large/Paramount+

Topics: True crime, Netflix, Celebrity, Film and TV

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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