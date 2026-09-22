Melissa McCarthy shares her theory on JonBenét Ramsey's murder after playing her mom

It's nearly been 30 years on since JonBenét Ramsey disappeared at the age of six.

The little girl was reporting missing by her parents on December 26, 1996, and her body was found in the basement of her family home in Boulder, Colorado, a few hours later.

JonBenét's skull was fractured and she had a garrotte around her neck. It was later determined that she died from asphyxia by strangulation.

While her body was found quickly, the same can't be said about the case being solved. Three decades on and it's still unknown who killed JonBenét.

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Police investigations had heavily focused on her family – parents John and Patsy Ramsey, and her brother Burke.

After years of speculation, they were formally cleared by the Boulder County District Attorney’s Office in 2008. They were cleared after DNA evidence found on JonBenét’s clothing was consistent with an unknown male, not a family member.

JonBenét Ramsey tragically died in December 1996 (Axel Koester/Sygma via Getty Images)

To this day, it's still unknown who murdered the little girl. With this in mind the cold case has long been of interest and is being depicted in a new Netflix series titled The Murder of JonBenét Ramsey.

In the show, which will debut on the streaming platform on December 10, Melissa McCarthy depicts JonBenét's mother Patsy.

In a recent interview with Variety, McCarthy shared her thoughts on the theories about JonBenét's death and if she thinks her family did it.

"My heart says no one in the family could have done that," said the Bridesmaids star. "I don’t have the ability, or probably the right, to say that, but that’s what my gut says. Which I probably am not supposed to say."

Clive Owen plays John Bennett Ramsey & Melissa McCarthy stars as Patsy Ramsey (Chris Large/Paramount+)

McCarthy added: "But shooting that, I had to pick. I had to have that for myself, if nothing else."

Discussing the Netflix series, the 56-year-old insisted that it's not a 'whodunnit' and there's, obviously, no 'big reveal'.

When asked if the show has a point of view on what happened, the actress replied: "This is not a whodunit. It’s not like, 'Ooh, there’s a big reveal!' This is a character study of everyone who was caught in the undertow, and a look at all of us — as a civilization, really. Seeing that happen to a child I think breaks everybody.

"We do show all these different theories. They were all real working theories. Showing the chaos of it is something that we’ve not seen. It’s a new telling of it, because you’re like, 'My God, is this really what was happening?'"

John and Patsy Ramsey pictured in May 1997 (Helen H. Richardson/ The Denver Post)

Addressing why she decided to take on the role of Patsy, McCarthy admitted that she initially turned down the role because she 'didn't think it was any of [her] business'.

"I spent a lot of years not working, and somebody took the time to ask me — I should take the time to look into it," she explained further.

"The more I started to, I was really floored by the lack of humanity that had been shown to that family. In 1996, I was 26, and I have a very vivid memory of standing in a grocery store and looking at a tabloid and thinking, 'How could you dress a little girl like that?' Because that’s what we were being told."