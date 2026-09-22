Gilmore Girls child star Scout Taylor-Compton’s life after mysterious two-week disappearance
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Gilmore Girls child star Scout Taylor-Compton’s life after mysterious two-week disappearance

The former child star went missing when she was 16 years old - sparking a public search for her. Soon after she reinvented her career

Joe Yates

Joe Yates

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Featured Image Credit: Warner Bros.

Topics: Halloween, Entertainment

Joe Yates
Joe Yates

Joe is a journalist for UNILAD, who particularly enjoys writing about crime. He has worked in journalism for five years, and has covered everything from murder trials to celeb news.

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