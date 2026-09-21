Meryl Streep sparks major backlash from Christians after being cast as Aslan in new Narnia film
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Meryl Streep sparks major backlash from Christians after being cast as Aslan in new Narnia film

Director Greta Gerwig recently explained why she chose Meryl Streep for the part

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: Jason Mendez/Getty Images for CPJ

Topics: Entertainment, Greta Gerwig, Meryl Streep, Netflix, Religion, Film and TV

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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