Meryl Streep sparks major backlash from Christians after being cast as Aslan in new Narnia film

While most people would love Meryl Streep to be tied to a blockbuster movie, a lot of people aren't pleased about one her most recent castings...

Streep is undeniably a Hollywood legend, but movie fans aren't pleased that she's landed the role of Aslan in Greta Gerwig's Narnia.

Gerwig, who is best known for Barbie and Little Women, picked Streep to voice Aslan in The Magician’s Nephew for Netflix, which will hit theaters and the streaming platform next year.

The author of the books, CS Lewis, reportedly wanted Aslan to be an incarnation of Christ – therefore made Aslan a male. With this in mind, Liam Neeson voiced the beloved character in the original movies (which were released between 2005 and 2010).

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Now Gerwig has made Aslan a woman she has been accused of 'profaning Christ'.

Meryl Streep will voice Aslan in Greta Gerwig's Narnia adaption (PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

David Fairchild, a preacher in Texas, said to The Telegraph: "Giving Aslan a female voice isn’t daring or profound or some brilliant act of creative genius – it’s an act of creative vandalism."

He added that Gerwig was 'handed one of the most beloved works of Christian fiction in the 20th century' and 'decided that even the central figure needed her brilliant editorial correction'.

Jenna Ellis, an American evangelical radio host, echoed similar sentiments and accused Gerwig of 'profaning Christ with the divine feminine'.

People have also expressed their grievances online. Somebody penned on Twitter (via Daily Mail): "Dear Meryl Streep. I have watched your films and loved your talent for 40 years. Please do not do this. They are using you and your good name to blaspheme Christians."

Another added: "Aslan is based on the story of Jesus. Jesus is male, and Aslan is obviously a male lion. What's this about?"

A third person went as far as calling the casting 'ridiculous'. They raged on Twitter: 'It doesn't even make sense why a MALE LION would sound like Meryl Streep! It's ridiculous!"

But Gerwig has defended her decision to give the role to 77-year-old Streep.

Director Greta Gerwig has explained why she chose Streep (Presley Ann/Getty Images for Lucas Museum of Narrative Art)

"I wanted someone who was profound but not pretentious, who had gravitas but not morose self-seriousness," she told Empire, adding: "Someone who could communicate depth and pathos as well as joy and delight."

Gerwig went on to divulge: "I wanted someone who was older than 70, so there was a wisdom of experience, but who also had the capacity of fresh wonder, like a child. And also to be one of the greatest actors to ever do it. That list is not a long one."

Other celebs tied to the movie include BEEF star Carey Mulligan, Daniel Craig, and Emma Mackay.

UNILAD have approached Streep's reps for comment.