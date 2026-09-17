Jennifer Garner quit ex Ben Affleck's Netflix movie after sharing warning when he cast himself as her husband
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Jennifer Garner quit ex Ben Affleck's Netflix movie after sharing warning when he cast himself as her husband

The upcoming Netflix thriller has seen a number of cast shake-ups

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

Topics: Ben Affleck, Netflix, Film and TV, Celebrity

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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