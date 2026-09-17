Hayden Panettiere's ex Brian Hickerson addresses the loss following conflicting reports about cause of death
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Hayden Panettiere's ex Brian Hickerson addresses the loss following conflicting reports about cause of death

Hayden Panettiere is believed to have rekindled her romance with Brian Hickerson in the lead up to her death

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Topics: Hayden Panettiere, Celebrity, News

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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