Hayden Panettiere's ex Brian Hickerson addresses the loss following conflicting reports about cause of death

Hayden Panettiere's ex Brian Hickerson was asked how he's holding up following the sudden passing of the Heroes star last month.

Hickerson and Panettiere were first linked in 2018 after the actress split from her fiancé Wladimir Klitschko.

It's said the Bug's Life star and Hickerson dated until 2022 before going their separate ways.

During their time together, Hickerson was arrested on a domestic violence charge. He went on to charged with felony domestic violence, but the case as dismissed in September 2019, PEOPLE reports.

Advert

He had been spotted with Panettiere on a handful of occasions following their apparent 2022 break up.

Earlier this year there were seen together at Los Angeles International Airport, sparking yet more reconciliation rumors.

He was with the actress when she passed away last month, according to a police report.

In light of his history with Panettiere, Hickerson was asked by a photographer in a video obtained by E! News how he was 'holding up'.

Hayden Panettiere passed away suddenly last month (Walt Disney Television Photo Archives/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images)

"How do you think I'm doing?" he responded, sparking the person recording their interaction to express their condolences.

Hickerson then replied: "Appreciate it. That's all I got for you, man."

In the video he was seen with injuries on his face, which may stem from an altercation he had on Saturday night at a bar in Greenville, South Carolina.

Hickerson was arrested at the scene but ultimately released without being charged, says Page Six. Meanwhile his brother Zach was taken into custody for disorderly conduct.

His new comments about Panettiere's death comes after it was reported that the 36-year-old's cause of death was a result of the actress consuming oxycodone laced with fentanyl.

Her rep has since addressed the reports said insisted that investigation remains ongoing.

Brick Hickerson pictured with Panettiere in 2019 (gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

"As reported yesterday by the Greenville County Coroner’s Office, Hayden’s death remains under investigation pending the completion of toxicology results, despite reports from some outlets stating otherwise," they said in a statement to Us Weekly.

"Recent reports attributed to unnamed sources are unverified hearsay and have attributed to conflicting information that continues to circulate.

"While we are all eager to find closure and better understand the circumstances surrounding her passing, we must remain patient and allow the investigative process to unfold. The answers we are all seeking will come."

The investigation into Panettiere's death is ongoing (ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Panettiere passed away shortly before her 37th birthday. Klitschko, who shares 11-year-old Kaya with Panettiere, paid tribute to the Nashville star on what should have been her special day.

"Today is Hayden’s birthday. Instead of celebrating the way we had planned, today we celebrate her life, her spirit, and the love she brought into this world," the retired Ukrainian boxer wrote.

"I want to thank all of Hayden’s fans, friends, and everyone who has reached out for the incredible outpouring of love and support.

"At a time filled with so much sadness, your kindness has reminded me that there is still so much good in humanity."