Hayden Panettiere's rep addresses reports that she died after taking fentanyl-laced oxycodone pill

Hayden Panettiere's spokesperson has issued a statement following claims that the actress died after taking oxycodone pills that were laced with fentanyl, admitting that they are 'seeking answers'.

An official investigation has been launched by Greenville City Police and the Greenville County Coroner’s Office into the death of the Heroes actress, following her tragic death on August 16.

While her official cause of death remains a detail yet to be confirmed by her family, a report published earlier this week by TMZ reported that investigators now believe Panettiere took an oxycodone pill that was laced with fentanyl on the morning of her death.

And following the claims circulating on social media, the late star's rep has spoken out.

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"As reported yesterday by the Greenville County Coroner’s Office, Hayden’s death remains under investigation pending the completion of toxicology results, despite reports from some outlets stating otherwise," they said in a statement to Us Weekly.

The comment continued: "Recent reports attributed to unnamed sources are unverified hearsay and have attributed to conflicting information that continues to circulate.

The star's official cause of death is yet to be confirmed. (Munawar Hosain/Fotos International/Getty Images)

"While we are all eager to find closure and better understand the circumstances surrounding her passing, we must remain patient and allow the investigative process to unfold. The answers we are all seeking will come."

The outlet reported that the singer had purchased the pill from a 'long time drug dealer' she presumably trusted.

On the day of her death, the star was found by her boyfriend Brian Hickerson's brother, Zach Hickerson.

Despite Brian and paramedics working on the 36-year-old to save her life, she was later pronounced dead at the Airbnb.

Brian broke later his silence via his attorney, Sloan Ellis from the Ellis Hinton law firm, who told TMZ: "Hayden's death remains under investigation and it is important to allow that investigation to proceed.

"As has been publicly reported, police confirmed there were no signs of foul play."

The star was open about her battles with addiction. (Raymond Hall/GC Images)

TMZ further reported that the DEA in Los Angeles are actively trying to piece together the relationship between Hayden and her drug dealer, of which text messages allegedly go back 'years' between the pair.

Following the star's death, her former partner and world heavyweight boxing champion Wladimir Klitschko issued a statement.

The athlete, also the father of their child, wrote: "The announcement of Hayden’s tragic death saddens me deeply. She left this world far too soon. Hayden was, although no longer my partner, an important part of my life and the mother of our daughter, Kaya.

"She built an incredible career through immense talent, while also facing the darker sides of a very demanding industry. Nothing will erase the times we shared or the place she had in our lives."

He added: "To our daughter Kaya, I will always speak of her mother with respect and make sure she remembers the person she was."