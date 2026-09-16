Ed Sheeran loses 100,000 followers as support acts drop out of tour in Macklemore support
Home>Celebrity

Ed Sheeran loses 100,000 followers as support acts drop out of tour in Macklemore support

The star has issued a statement following the backlash

Mia Williams

Mia Williams

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for for iHeartRadio

Topics: Ed Sheeran, Instagram, US News, Celebrity, Music

Mia Williams
Mia Williams

Mia is an NCTJ-trained journalist at UNILAD with a BA (Hons) in Multimedia Journalism, reporting across breaking US news, crime, and politics, as well as entertainment and health. Before joining as a journalist in 2026, she freelanced across the LADbible Group titles for over three years. She is also a documentary producer, having created independent films, and worked as a researcher on series including Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over USA.

X

@miawillsjourno

Choose your content: