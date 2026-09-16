Ed Sheeran loses 100,000 followers as support acts drop out of tour in Macklemore support

Ed Sheeran has lost 100,000 followers after one of his support acts, Macklemore, announced he had been dropped from the tour following his pro-Palestine comments during a performance.

During his warm up set for the British superstar, the US rapper called to 'free Palestine' while on-stage at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium on September 4.

But after seeing the footage, venues on upcoming dates informed the tour promoter, Messina Touring Group, that they would not allow the concerts to go ahead with Macklemore performing on the line-up.

And in a lengthy statement following the incident, Macklemore opened up about the nature in which he was booted from the tour.

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Since then, Sheeran has released his own statement, claiming no responsibility for the star being kicked off the line-up.

"Macklemore coming off tour was the promoter's decision, it was not mine. Macklemore's contract for the tour was with the promoter, not me," he said.

Sheeran captioned his post: "It’s important that I set out some facts." (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

The 'Thinking Out Loud' singer added: "I would never let down the fans who had made plans, nor would I abandon the touring crew and the other support acts and musicians who rely on me for work and to make a living."

But it seems despite the statement, fans are still less than impressed by the brutal move, with Sheeran losing more than 100,000 followers as a result.

And since Macklemore's departure, all support acts involved in the tour have subsequently pulled out.

Irish singer Aaron Rowe, who was set to perform on the North America dates, said: "As Irish people we know all too well about genocide, forced famine and violent occupation.

The singer noted that he 'respects' Macklemore as an artist. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

"I cannot stand by and allow billionaires to use their position of power to silence the rightful voices of those who speak up against Israeli genocide and who highlight the savage murder of children."

He added: "I need to be true to myself and my ancestors who resisted colonisation, and fought for a freedom that I enjoy today in Ireland. FREE PALESTINE."

His statement was swiftly followed by Billie Eilish's brother Finneas, who also removed himself from the tour.

"Artists must not be silenced when they speak up for the oppressed," he said.

"I have decided to withdraw from my upcoming tour dates with Ed Sheeran. I stand with Palestine and its people."

Irish band Beoga and Danish pop group Lukas Graham were also among the acts to announce that they had made the same decision.