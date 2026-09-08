Macklemore addresses his divisive Palestine speech on stage as Pink seemingly calls him out
Home>Celebrity

Macklemore addresses his divisive Palestine speech on stage as Pink seemingly calls him out

Some people have called for Macklemore to be removed from Ed Sheeran's tour

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Joseph Okpako/WireImage

Topics: Music, News, Celebrity

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

X

@niamhshackleton

Choose your content: