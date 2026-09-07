Below Deck star Joe Bradley takes subtle jab at Nathan Gallagher after his arrest warrant issued

Below Deck star Joe Bradley has 'liked' an Instagram post seemingly distancing himself from Nathan Gallagher, following the arrest warrant issued for the reality TV star.

Bravo announced just yesterday (September 6) that it was cutting ties with Gallagher, confirming there were no plans for him to return for future seasons of Below Deck.

A post published by US Weekly, 'liked' by co-star Bradley, read: "Bravo confirmed that the network has no plans to work with Nathan Gallagher 'in the future' after the #BelowDeckMed bosun was arrested for domestic violence."

Gallagher, 28, is wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant, according to New South Wales Police, who have since shared what appears to be a mugshot of the yacht worker.

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He was arrested in Sydney on December 27, 2025, following an alleged domestic-violence incident involving a 29-year-old woman. He was charged with three offences: assault occasioning actual bodily harm, intentionally choking someone without consent, and common assault.

Gallagher failed to attend his court hearing on September 1. (NSW Police Force)

Although she was not named in the initial report, Gallagher’s Below Deck co-star and former partner Gael Cameron later sought an Apprehended Violence Application (AVA), a court order designed to protect someone who fears another person may cause them harm.

At the time, he was released on conditional bail and was due to appear at Burwood Local Court on September 1, 2026 - but failed to appear.

NSW Police say they believe the TV personality to be offshore and ‘overseas’, as Ryde Police Area Command continue their efforts to locate him.

Officers warned members of the public not to approach Gallagher if they seem him, but to report the sighting to the police instead.

Bradley is seemingly distancing himself from his co-star. (Fred Jagueneau/Bravo via Getty Images)

But following the allegations, the Below Deck star claimed that viewers had not heard the entire story, and attempted to set the record straight in an interview with the Rolling Stone.

"I’m not claiming I was perfect," he said, "I wasn’t. I made mistakes and I will take responsibility for my own actions."

The TV personality added: "I will not accept being portrayed solely through one person’s account of a relationship when there is another side and evidence relating to it.

"I don’t believe the public has heard the full story surrounding what happened. What has been publicly reported represents only one side of what was an extremely complicated situation."

Confirming that he had split from Cameron, he further noted: "I’m not looking for revenge, and not asking anyone to take my side.

"I simply want the opportunity for the other side to be heard and for the evidence to be considered."