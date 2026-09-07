Below Deck star Joe Bradley takes subtle jab at Nathan Gallagher after his arrest warrant issued
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Below Deck star Joe Bradley takes subtle jab at Nathan Gallagher after his arrest warrant issued

The network confirmed it has no plans to work with Nathan Gallagher ‘in the future’

Mia Williams

Mia Williams

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Featured Image Credit: Fred Jagueneau/Bravo via Getty Images

Topics: Crime, US News, Celebrity

Mia Williams
Mia Williams

Mia is an NCTJ-trained journalist at UNILAD with a BA (Hons) in Multimedia Journalism, reporting across breaking US news, crime, and politics, as well as entertainment and health. Before joining as a journalist in 2026, she freelanced across the LADbible Group titles for over three years. She is also a documentary producer, having created independent films, and worked as a researcher on series including Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over USA.

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