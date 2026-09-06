Reality star dies aged 41 just days after she was rushed to hospital
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Reality star dies aged 41 just days after she was rushed to hospital

Monica Eggers died after medics were unable to save her just days after being admitted to hospital with serious symptoms.

Michael D. Carroll

Michael D. Carroll

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Topics: Celebrity, Film and TV

Michael D. Carroll
Michael D. Carroll

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