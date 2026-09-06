Reality star dies aged 41 just days after she was rushed to hospital

Love After Lockup star Amber Eggers has died, aged 41, following a serious health battle.

Showbiz site TMZ reports that the WeTV reality star's mother, Monica Eggers, confirmed her daughter's death, revealing she passed away in an Atlanta, Georgia hospital on September 3 as a result of acute liver failure. Amber had previously featured on season two of the show and remained a popular figure.

Monica explained her daughter had gone into hospital only days before she died, after first coming down with symptoms of her illness - but tragically, medics were unable to save Amber once her heart stopped. No further details were given on the exact nature of the lost star's condition.

Amber's heartbroken family issued a statement confirming her death (WeTV)

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The news of her death comes just a month after Amber revealed she'd suffered a stroke, reports Eonline. In a Facebook post dated 5 August, she wrote: "I just had that mini stroke and my bday. What better time th[an] the present."

The reality star had been battling severe health issues for well over a year before she died. Back in May 2025, her sister Erin Hyndman set up a GoFundMe to help cover Amber's medical costs, writing at the time: "I'm reaching out today with an update and a heavy heart to ask for your help. Many of you know Amber is one of the kindest and most big-hearted people you could ever meet. Right now, she needs all of that strength for the fight of her life."

Erin revealed in the same post that Amber had been hospitalized with "severe pneumonia and a bacterial infection in her blood," and that her condition had "became critical." However, days later, Erin gave a more hopeful update, confirming Amber had been moved out of intensive care and had begun physical therapy in an effort to "regain strength in her legs to be able to walk again."

The reality TV star had reportedly been battling health problems for over a year before she died (WeTV)

It was back in 2019 that Amber's Love After Lockup journey began, sparked by a prison romance with Vincent Gonzalez that blossomed while she was serving four years behind bars for drug trafficking. An engagement followed while the couple were still incarcerated, though the relationship didn't survive Amber's release from prison. She also formed a close bond with fellow cast member Michelle "Puppy" Deaton during her time behind bars, with the pair going on to make cameo appearances together on spin-off show Life After Lockup.

Following news of her death, the show paid tribute to Amber in a joint statement with WeTV, shared on Instagram on 4 September: "We are deeply saddened by the passing of Amber Eggers, an original and unforgettable member of the Love After Lockup family. She was a bright light, who shared her life story with courage and authenticity, and we are honored to have been a part of her journey over several years."

The statement continued: "Our hearts are with her family and friends who held her close."