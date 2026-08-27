Optimus Prime voice actor Peter Cullen dies aged 85
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Optimus Prime voice actor Peter Cullen dies aged 85

The legendary voice actor has sadly passed away peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: David Livingston/Getty Images

Topics: Film and TV, Celebrity

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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