Rob Reiner's son Jake speaks out for first time 8 months after parent's brutal murder

Over the course of the last nine months, Jake Reiner has experienced an unimaginable tragedy that has fractured his family.

His beloved parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, were brutally killed in their own home, in Brentwood, California, on December 14; while his younger brother was arrested and charged with their murder.

Now, Jake has opened up about the lingering trauma he experiences daily since the fatal stabbings.

Reflecting on his upbringing, Jake spoke fondly about the supportive household his parents created as he explained to KABC-TV’s Mark Cota-Robles that: “My parents had unconditional love for all three of us."

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“It’s been 8 months. It feels like 8 years at the same time. And it also feels like 8 minutes,” Jake explained. “Because every moment that I wake up, I’m reminded of my reality.”

That reality began with a frantic phone call from his sister, Romy - Rob and Michele's youngest of the three, on the day their parents were discovered.

“Romy told me our dad was dead and then she said, ‘I can’t find mom',” he recounted.

Within hours of the discovery, police arrested 32-year-old Nick Reiner - who has since been indicted on two counts of first-degree murder, with special circumstance allegations of lying in wait. He has pleaded not guilty and remains in custody in Los Angeles without bail.

Earlier this year, the case saw a major shift when Nick's original criminal defense attorney, Alan Jackson, withdrew, transferring representation to the public defender's office.

For Jake, the arrest effectively erased another member of his family.

“Yeah. I mean, he’s in jail, so ... ,” Jake said, visibly searching for words when discussing his brother. “You know, it’s ... I physically lost my parents. And then Nick was arrested. And now it’s me and Romy.”

Amidst the legal proceedings, the surviving siblings are focusing on their parents' philanthropic legacy. Jake discussed their collaboration with the Children’s Institute to launch the Michele and Rob Reiner Champion for Change Award - with family friend Jamie Lee Curtis slated to be the inaugural recipient.

Jake Reiner with Nick Reiner, Romy Reiner, Michele Singer Reiner and Rob Reiner, pictured back in 2024 (Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Wynn Las Vegas )

The interview follows a lengthy essay Jake published in April, where he laid bare the anger and sorrow of navigating life without his parents' guidance.

“My parents won’t be at my wedding, they won’t get to hold their future grandchild, and they won’t get to see me have the successful career I’m still seeking,” he wrote. “It simultaneously breaks my heart and enrages me.”

He went on to note that the specific circumstances of their deaths have made the grieving process horrific.

Adding: “Sure, any loss of a parent is devastating, but nothing compares to losing both of them at the same time and, on top of that, having your brother be at the center of it.

"It’s almost too impossible to process.”

Reiner is scheduled to appear in court on September 15 for a pretrial hearing, where prosecutors have yet to announce whether they will seek the death penalty.