Judge in Lindsay Clancy trial explains exactly what jury need to decide to find her guilty of murder
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Judge in Lindsay Clancy trial explains exactly what jury need to decide to find her guilty of murder

Judge William Sullivan laid out the legal test jurors must apply as deliberations near in the Massachusetts mother's murder trial.

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Court TV

Topics: Crime, Lindsay Clancy, Mental Health

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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