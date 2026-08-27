Restaurant apologized after woman 'baffled' by hurtful message on birthday dessert
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Restaurant apologized after woman 'baffled' by hurtful message on birthday dessert

Antonia Sinibaldi was celebrating her 29th birthday in New Jersey when she says her table was left 'angry'

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Featured Image Credit: CBS New York via YouTube

Topics: Health, US News

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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