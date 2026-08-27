Ohio 'house of horrors' family was on child services' radar before 16 kids were rescued
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Ohio 'house of horrors' family was on child services' radar before 16 kids were rescued

Last week, the children's parents were indicted on new charges of sexual battery and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor

Kit Roberts

Kit Roberts

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Featured Image Credit: Southeast Ohio Jail

Topics: US News, Ohio, Police

Kit Roberts
Kit Roberts

Kit joined UNILAD in 2023 as a community journalist. They have previously worked for StokeonTrentLive, the Daily Mirror, and the Daily Star.

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