Ohio ‘house of horrors’ mom of 16 may face new charges as prosecutors warn she could flee

A mother-of-16 may face additional charges in relation to the alleged abuse of her children after she made a request to reduce her bond.

Elizabeth Siders, 33, is one of four adults, including her husband Gary Siders, 36, and in-laws Christina Siders, 67, and Gary Siders, 76, who were arrested after authorities discovered 16 kids being kept in appalling conditions at their home in Ohio.

Neighbors had told police that they had no idea that the children lived there, and there was no sign from looking at the property outside that the children were present.

They were allegedly kept together in a room measuring just 12ft by 12ft, with authorities saying they were living in 'horrific' conditions.

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Following their discovery, the children were taken to hospital and put into the custody of the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services.

The four adults have since been charged with 17 counts of endangering children, and Elizabeth has since submitted a request to reduce her bond, with the mom currently held on a bond of $300,000, Court TV reports.

Authorities said the children were living in 'deplorable' conditions (13WHAM ABC News/YouTube)

She has requested that the bond be reduced as she has no criminal history, also pointing to her 'extreme poverty' and that she is willing to wear a GPS tracker and to comply with instructions from the court.

Her attorney wrote that she 'does not have the means to post any money as a bond'.

Prosecutors have now indicated that there will be more charges brought in their motion, though they have not yet said what these charges could be.

They wrote: "The Defendant has serious new felony charges that will be considered by the Grand Jury."

Prosecutors previously responded to the request from the defence to reduce the bond, opposing the motion and saying that the judge should keep it in place.

Elizabeth Siders gave birth to conjoined twins who later passed away, records show (Court TV)

In their opposition, prosecutors drew attention to the 'multiple series charges' in the case.

They also argued that Elizabeth is 'a potential risk to the victims in this case', as well as being a flight risk.

Finally, prosecutors noted that Elizabeth may also be at risk herself and that she needs to have her competency evaluated, saying: "She is at personal risk until her competency is known."

Thomas Stolly, a defence attorney acting for Elizabeth, has also filed a motion in which he called for her to have a mental health assessment in order to establish whether she is fit to stand trial.

(L-R) Gary Siders Jr, and his parents, Gary Siders Sr. and Christina Siders (Southeast Ohio Jail)

In the motion reviewed by ABC 6 after it was filed in Vinton County Common Pleas Court on August 4, Stolly said that the 33-year-old 'may be suffering from significant mental health issues'.

It read: "Counsel believes that the Defendant's significant mental health issues would not only affect whether she is competent to stand trial, but would also have affected her ability to understand the wrongfulness of her conduct ... such that the Defendant would not have fully understood the consequences of her actions at the time of the alleged offenses, should such actions have actually constituted criminal conduct."

A timeline of the allegations against the Siders family

March 31 2008

Gary Siders Jr, 18, and Elizabeth Siders, 15, are married in Mason County, West Virginia with the consent of Elizabeth’s parents

May 30 2008

The couple’s eldest child is born. More children are born in 2009, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2019, 2020, 2022 (twins), 2024 (twins), and 2025.

2021

The superintendent of the Gallia County Local Schools in southeast Ohio told WSAZ3 there are records from this year showing Gary Jr. and Elizabeth were parents with a local school at the time.

November 10 2022

Elizabeth Siders prematurely delivers conjoined twins, who die an hour after they are born. Named Faith Lee and Bailey Lee Siders, they were joined at the chest, face-to-face, according to birth certificates obtained by WCMH.

2022

Ohio Attorney General Andy Wilson said the Siders family moved to Vinton County, again in southeast Ohio, around this time.

May 23 and 27 2026

A criminal complaint against Gary Siders Jr accused him of ‘recklessly exposing his private parts’ on two occasions on these dates.

June 30 2026

An arrest warrant is issued for Gary Siders Jr related to four alleged counts of public indecency.

Police attend the Siders’ home in relation to this investigation and find 16 children living in what police describe as deplorable conditions.

Authorities claim the children were confined to a 12-foot by 12-foot space for four years.

Gary Siders Sr, 73, Christina Siders, 67, Gary Siders Jr, 36, and Elizabeth Siders, 33, are arrested and charged with 16 counts of endangering children, second degree felonies. All have since entered not guilty pleas.

July 3 2026

In an interview with WSYX ABC 6, Elizabeth Siders’ lawyer Thomas Stolly said on meeting his client for the first time: “I met a woman who was timid and who was exhausted. It looked like she had been crying quite a bit. She looked distraught.”

When asked if Elizabeth is also a victim in the case, he says: “I don’t think she would classify herself as a victim.”

He says the initial coverage of conditions at the Siders’ home is ‘not the whole story’.

July 7 2026

All four of the defendants waive their right to a preliminary hearing, meaning the case will now go before a grand jury.

They will decide whether to indict the four accused family members.

On the same day, Gary Sr.’s legal team ask for his $300,000 bail to be waived. They argue it is excessive, saying the 73-year-old has ‘significant health issues’ and ‘very limited mobility’, and doesn’t have the capacity to post any bail money.

His lawyer, Dorian Keith Baum, says Gary Sr. ‘has denied any and all allegations against him’ and has ‘a vested interest… to clear his name’.

Baum also says he has concerns about Gary Sr’s competency to stand trial.

That day, Gary Sr. is transported to OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital in Athens. If released from hospital, he will be required to wear a GPS monitor. His bond is changed to a recognizance bond, which means he doesn’t have to pay the money upfront.