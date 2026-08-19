'Mushroom killer' found guilty of poisoning relatives appeals murder conviction claiming 'catastrophic' mistake
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'Mushroom killer' found guilty of poisoning relatives appeals murder conviction claiming 'catastrophic' mistake

Erin Patterson’s lawyers have also challenged evidence used during her nine-week trial

Ben Williams

Ben Williams

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Featured Image Credit: MARTA PASCUAL JUANOLA/The Age via Getty Images

Topics: Erin Patterson, True crime

Ben Williams
Ben Williams

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