Pneumonic plague outbreak warning over suspected death of lab worker, 28, triggering anti-epidemic measures
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Pneumonic plague outbreak warning over suspected death of lab worker, 28, triggering anti-epidemic measures

28-year-old Daria Shipilova had been working as a lab technician at the Irkutsk Anti-Plague Institute in Siberia

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey

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Featured Image Credit: Sergey Nikolaev/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Topics: Russia, Health

Emma Rosemurgey
Emma Rosemurgey

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