Pneumonic plague outbreak warning over suspected death of lab worker, 28, triggering anti-epidemic measures

A woman's death has trigged a 'full range of anti-epidemic measures' in Russia as she's believed to have died from a suspected pneumonic plague outbreak.

Russian officials have confirmed the measures following the death of Daria Shipilova, a 28-year-old lab technician working at the Irkutsk Anti-Plague Institute in Siberia.

Shipilova died in the town of Shelekhov, on the outskirts of Irkutsk's main city on Friday (October 2) according to local news source People of Baikal.

Russian authorities have now identified 197 people who potentially came in contact with the deceased woman, with 189 of those people brought into hospital for observation and preventative measures.

Advert

The deceased woman worked at the Irkutsk Research Institute for Plague Control (OLGA MALTSEVA/AFP via Getty Images)

Hospital under quarantine over suspected plague

The mayor of Shelekhov, Maxim Modin, has now confirmed the local hospital has been placed under quarantine while lab tests have been suspended and no new patients are being released or admitted to prevent the possible spread of plague.

The 28-year-old died of the pneumonic plague, according to a popular Telegram channel with links to Russia's security services.

A number of precautions are now being put in place after Igor Kobzev, the governor of the Russian Irkutsk region, confirmed he had met with the head of Rospotrebnadzor, Russia's public health agency, regarding a 'suspected case of a regional resident with a particularly dangerous infection'.

Plague transmitted by fleas

Plague is very serious infectious disease which can be caused by the bacteria Yersininia pestis, which is typically passed on by fleas.

Bubonic plague is the most well-known form of plague and it usually enters the human body through a flea bite and causes painfully swollen lymph nodes called buboes, as well as fever and chills.

Plague is most famous for causing the Black Death which killed millions of people across Europe, Asia and North America in the 14th century.

However, health experts now say plague can be treated with antibiotics as long as it is detected early enough.

Woman had suspected pneumonic plague

In this particular case, Shipilova is believed to have died from pneumonic plague, which infects the lungs and can spread between people through respiratory droplets. This particular form of plague can become life-threatening extremely quickly.

While it has not yet been confirmed exactly how the 28-year-old may have contracted the disease, local Russian media has suggested it could have come from a test tube containing the plague pathogen accidentally becoming broken while she was working.

However, other reports suggest the illness came after she deceased woman returned from Thailand.