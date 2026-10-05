White House speaks out as pneumonic plague outbreak warning issued over suspected death of lab worker
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White House speaks out as pneumonic plague outbreak warning issued over suspected death of lab worker

189 people have been hospitalized for observation after coming into contact with the woman

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Topics: Russia, US News, Health

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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