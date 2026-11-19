Aliia Roza says people size up a stranger within three to five seconds of meeting them, often before a word is spoken.

Appearing on Raj Shamani's podcast in an episode billing her as a Russian spy, Roza claimed that KGB scientists developed a perfume formula to take advantage of exactly that first impression.

She described it as a ‘seductive’ scent to be applied to the body, claiming it increases the pheromones a person already produces.

According to Roza, a man would probably be ‘more attracted’ to someone wearing it.

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Her theory starts with sight. Roza said strangers look first at the face before glancing downward, with their judgment shaped by position, energy and posture.

Smell comes next, she said, which she called ‘animal instinct’, as people subconsciously decide whether they like someone and want to speak to them.

The formula itself is ‘quite organic’, she said, and includes oil from plants grown in Russian territory.

Roza claimed KGB scientists developed a perfume formula designed to increase a person's natural pheromones. (Youtube/@RajShamani)

How is the KGB perfume supposed to work?

Roza went on to describe the effect she says it has on the wearer.

She claimed it leaves you feeling ‘more confident’ and helps in any negotiation, whether romantic or business-related. She gave the example of pitching a project and having people think you are ‘so cool’.

She also said strangers have often asked her what the scent is, and that she regularly receives Instagram direct messages asking where to get it, which she called the number one question.

Roza compared the idea to the French film Perfume: The Story of a Murderer, adapted from Patrick Süskind’s novel, in which an obsessive perfumer attempts to capture the ultimate scent of human attraction.

While the concept of a seductive, pheromone-boosting fragrance remains a popular trope in pop culture and espionage lore, scientists remain divided on whether human sex pheromones actually exist or can reliably influence attraction. Even so, Roza’s claims tap into long-standing fascination with psychological influence and how subtle sensory cues shape human behavior.

She said she has since passed the formula on. “I gave that formula to the factory in US. So now they're trying to create similar perfume,” she said, adding that she would then be able to give it to people.

Former Russian intelligence agent Aliia Roza has opened up about her past career, revealing the subtle manipulation techniques she used in the field. (Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

What does the KGB perfume smell like today?

Roza brought a bottle to the interview, telling the host that she had never shown it to anyone and warned that it looked terrible because of its age, with a poor color.

She advised against spraying it directly, saying she did not know what was in it after so long, so the host sprayed it onto a napkin instead.

Roza said the bottle is around 20 years old. Both she and the host said the scent still carried some sweet notes, though it smelled very old. “There's some sweetness to it,” Roza said.