Trump gives bizarre response about Russian plague as fears grow that it could spread worldwide
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Trump gives bizarre response about Russian plague as fears grow that it could spread worldwide

Officials are calling the outbreak pneumonia, but four hospitals are shut and 200+ people are being monitored

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Graeme Sloan/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Topics: Health, Science, Russia, World News

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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