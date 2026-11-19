Veteran television and film actor Larry Poindexter—best known for his roles in soap operas Days of Our Lives and General Hospital, as well as the 2003 action thriller S.W.A.T.—has died at the age of 66 after being struck by a car near his Los Angeles home.

According to NBC News, Poindexter passed away on Wednesday, November 18, days after he was hit by a vehicle while crossing the street in his Studio City neighborhood.

Poindexter was walking near the intersection of Moorpark Street and Lankershim Boulevard—roughly three blocks from his home—at around 6 p.m. PT last Friday when the collision occurred, police and his agent confirmed.

A Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said an investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

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Larry was well known to TV fans for numerous roles in hit series spanning four decades ( Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

‘They Did Not Diagnose This as Anything Serious’

Speaking to the outlet on Thursday, the actor’s agent, Harry Gold, revealed that Poindexter had simply stepped out to grab food when he was hit.

“He was picking up some dinner,” Gold said.

Although Poindexter suffered broken ribs in the collision, his injuries were initially not thought to be life-threatening.

“They did not diagnose this as anything serious,” Gold explained. “They put him in the hospital for observation and to repair some broken bones and then he passed away.”

Gold also paid tribute to his longtime client’s work ethic and wide-ranging creative talents off-camera, noting: “He had great musical talent, was in rock band and produced musicals. That was important to him.”

Larry played Fire Chief McCallister across two seasons of Station 19. (Ron Batzdorff/ABC via Getty Images)

Tributes Pour In From Co-Stars

Across a career spanning more than four decades, Poindexter racked up nearly 200 screen credits.

Daytime TV fans knew him from 30 episodes of Days of Our Lives between 1984 and 2018—playing both Ben Welch and Father Louis—as well as a dozen appearances on General Hospital in 2005.

He was also spotted in other popular shows including Disney's Bunk'd and even firehouse drama Station 19.

On the big screen, he famously portrayed by-the-book LAPD Capt. Tom Fuller alongside Samuel L. Jackson’s Sgt. Dan “Hondo” Harrelson in S.W.A.T.

Following news of his passing, actor Paul Iacono—who played Poindexter’s son on the MTV comedy series The Hard Times of RJ Berger—shared an emotional tribute on Instagram alongside a photo with Poindexter and on-screen wife Beth Littleford.

“He offered wisdom I wasn’t always ready to hear, and it took me a few years to realize just how right he was about so many things,” Iacono wrote. “He taught me that being a good person and collaborator mattered just as much as being a great actor.”

Iacono added: “I’m forever honored to have played his son, and I’ll always cherish him as my second father.”

Poindexter is survived by his wife, casting director Carol Kritzer, and their twin sons, Rees and Jake.