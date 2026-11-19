The Cincinnati Zoo, where Fiona the Hippo lived, has announced the heartbreaking news that the nine-year-old animal has died.

The hippo ingested a hat that was thrown into her habitat last week.

Writing in a statement, the devastated zoo wrote: "It is with extreme sadness that we share with you the devastating news that Fiona did not make it after multiple attempts from our amazing vets and keeper team to help her through what ended up being a medical emergency.

"The vet staff tried everything they could to help her after she ingested a hat that ended up in her habitat by accident last week. Despite multiple attempts to move the hat out of her system, it was ultimately too much to overcome. The team performed necessary supportive care today in an attempt to save her, but it was not successful and she did not recover."

The beloved hippo captured hearts when she was born six weeks prematurely at Cincinnati Zoo in January 2017, weighing just 29 pounds.

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And against the odds, she grew into a healthy 2,000-pound adult hippo and became one of the zoo’s best-known residents.

They added: "We know everyone in the community will be crushed by this news, as we all are.

"Please keep her keepers and everyone who tried to help her in your thoughts as they try to navigate and come to terms with this shocking news. They are also, understandably, asking for space at this time."

The hippo ate a hat that was tossed into her habitat. (Jason Whitman/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

During the incident, a hat was tossed into her habitat at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden, which she swallowed.

Although Fiona had shown no other symptoms in recent days, her veterinary team had noticed a change in her appetite, noting that she was struggling to eat.

Earlier this week, Fiona was sedated for a second time, with vets discovering she was mildly dehydrated and administering extra fluids to support her digestive system.

Fans in the comments have been left heartbroken by the news, as one wrote: "Our miracle premie hippo had a happy life because of the care of the zoo, keepers, and veterinary staff. It's an extremely sad tragedy that means she is no longer here with us. I know the zoo staff did everything they could to keep her with us longer."

Another added: "This is so awful. I’m sorry to everyone on the team. We will be thinking of you. What a huge loss for us all."