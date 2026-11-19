Fiona the Hippo, who lives at Cincinnati Zoo in Ohio, is struggling to eat and receiving round-the-clock care after swallowing a hat that was thrown into her enclosure.

Zoo vets have sedated Fiona twice and carried out multiple ultrasounds, as well as attempting a colonoscopy, in a bid to help her pass the object naturally.

Following the incident around nine days ago, vets have determined that surgery is not a viable option, given Fiona's size as a fully grown hippo.

During the incident, a hat was tossed into her habitat at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden, which she swallowed.

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And the zoo shared a much-anticipated update on the beloved animal in a statement issued on November 17.

"So most of you probably know that about nine days ago Fiona ingested a hat that was tossed into her habitat,” a member of the zoo’s veterinary team explained in a video.

The hippo ate a hat that was tossed into her habitat. (Jason Whitman/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

"And at that point she was asymptomatic and she’s large enough that a small, smallish hat should be passing through."

Although Fiona has shown no other symptoms, her veterinary team has noticed a change in her appetite, noting that she is now struggling to eat.

They further explained: "We know from consulting with specialists, both veterinary and human specialists, and some of our colleagues and other experts, that surgery isn’t an option for full-grown hippos and that our best chance for success with Fiona would be if she can pass this on her own."

Earlier this week, Fiona was sedated for a second time, with vets discovering she was mildly dehydrated and administering extra fluids to support her digestive system.

The video continued: "At this point, what we can do is supportive care and hope to help support her through passing it.

The zoo has issued an update on the beloved hippo. (Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden)

"She’s getting 24-hour care and attention and we will regroup tomorrow to see how things are going and may need another procedure in the future for further supportive care."

They thanked fans for their concern, as they signed off: "As you can imagine, we are rooting for her and hoping that she proves to be as strong and resilient as she was at the beginning of her life."

Fiona captured hearts when she was born six weeks prematurely at Cincinnati Zoo in January 2017, weighing just 29 pounds.

Against the odds, she grew into a healthy 2,000-pound adult hippo and became one of the zoo’s best-known residents.

She now lives alongside her mum Bibi, younger brother Fritz and Tucker, and celebrated her ninth birthday earlier this year with a watermelon treat.