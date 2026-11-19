GTA is finally here after 13 long years, and people around the globe have been dazzled by the incredible immersive gameplay.

Full of intriguing characters and subplots, one character is drawing particular attention in the game - Mandy.

Mandy is an early NPC in Grand Theft Auto VI whom main character Jason meets during the Chapter 1 mission 'Pipework' while collecting rent for his landlord, Brian Heder, in the Leonida Keys.

The two clearly have history, and Jason rejects her advances when she tries to rekindle their relationship.

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Things take a stranger turn while Jason works to fix her sink.





He finds something that Mandy quickly snatches away, and eagle eyes players have spotted that it's a human finger.

Outside the house, there are containers of acid, saws and other items that could be used to dispose of a body, right next to a freshly dug grave.

Searching the trunk of her car turns up a rope, a meat cleaver, tape and more acid.

That has led to a lot of speculation that Mandy could be a serial killer.

In Chapter 1 of GTA 6, Jason is sent to Mandy's place to collect some rent. (Rockstar Games)

Can you cheat on Lucia with Mandy in GTA 6?

The character has also come up in a separate debate among players.

PC Gamer reported that a group of players are taking issue with the fact that the story revolves around Jason and Lucia's relationship, which means they cannot pick up other women, prostitutes or strippers or even Mandy.

The outlet's writer noted that they had not heard anyone complain that Lucia cannot get together with other men.

Rockstar explained its thinking in a statement, saying: “GTA 6 is a game about a couple in a bind, lovers on the run,” the studio said.

It said the features it has included support ‘the spirit of the story we wanted to tell’, adding that many aspects of previous titles are not present. The elements that remain, it said, are ‘complementary to the feeling and motivations’ it wanted to emphasize through Jason and Lucia's story.

You can visit strip clubs in GTA V (Rockstar Games)

Can you still visit strip clubs in GTA 6?

Not every adult location has been removed from the game.

Strip clubs are still part of GTA 6, and players can even visit one together as a couple. Rockstar has not added the ability to do much more than that because it does not fit with the story.

A social media post about Mandy noted that she has ‘already inspired a lot of conversations on the internet’, adding that there is also something about her players may not have noticed.

UNILAD has contacted Rockstar Games for comment.