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Less than 24 hours after Grand Theft Auto 6 finally rolled out in early-access regions around the world, social media timelines were initially flooded with clips of co-protagonist Lucia Caminos—until players stumbled across an unannounced character who has completely stolen the spotlight.

While many players had been expecting to get to grips with the latest addition to the popular gaming franchise as Lucia or protagonist Jason - one unannounced character who appeared early on in the game has threatened to upend that initial plan.

Meet Mandy, GTA 6’s surprise breakout "it girl" who never appeared in a single trailer or screenshot ahead of launch, yet is already dominating Reddit threads, X timelines, and Google search trends.

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While early reviews of the game gushed over the scenery, storyline and game mechanics - including GAMINGBible's very own full GTA 6 review, any reference to Mandy remained conspicuously absent - allowing players to get to know the femme fatale themselves.

Who Is Mandy in GTA 6?

Mandy makes her debut shortly after the opening chapter during the "Pipework" mission, when protagonist Jason is sent by his landlord, Brian, to collect overdue rent. When Jason arrives at her house, Mandy refuses to hand over the cash until he helps fix a plumbing issue—setting off a tongue-in-cheek encounter straight out of a late-night movie cliché.

Flirting heavily from the moment Jason walks through the door, Mandy leads him through the house, stretches out provocatively on her bed, and calls him a "stud" before slipping into the bathroom to touch up her makeup. While Jason attempts to plunge and wrench an overflowing sink, Mandy re-emerges wearing nothing but a bikini—and admits she has been digitally stalking everything from his music taste to where he works out.

“I just wanna know why I have to keep breaking appliances to get you to come see me,” Mandy tells him, before growing increasingly persistent as Jason tries to leave: “Why don’t you like me? Who are you with?”

Players meet Mandy early on in the game (Rockstar Games)

‘Couldn’t Believe I Was Laying Pipe 20 Minutes In’

Because Lucia is still behind bars at this early stage of the story, Mandy is aggressively framed as a tempting distraction before Jason and Lucia’s central partnership kicks into gear—and players have wasted zero time sharing screenshots online.

“Couldn’t believe I was laying pipe 20 minutes in,” one GTA 6 fan joked online.

“TL has been nothing but yam shots of this Mandy girl,” another player wrote, while a third shared a screenshot captioned simply: “MONEY $100 WELL SPENT.”

The flood of viral clips has already sparked playful complaints from partners watching at home—as well as pushback from fellow gamers begging players to take their photo-mode zooms elsewhere.

"Why didn't Rockstar choose Mandy as Jason's partner in GTA 6?," lamented one fan.

Meanwhile another warned about Jason's head being turned, as they commented: "Girlfriends don’t want their boyfriends to play GTA 6 because of a relationship with Lucia but if you can cheat on Lucia with Mandy the female induced spousal homicide rate is going to spike the next few weeks."

Despite Mandy's best efforts, Jason remains loyal to Lucia (Rockstar Games)

Does Jason Stay Faithful to Lucia?

Despite Mandy’s best efforts, Rockstar keeps Jason strictly loyal to Lucia during the opening act. While GTA 6’s wider mechanics allow players to hold hands, go on dates, text between missions, and choose how closely they nurture Jason and Lucia’s romance throughout the campaign, early-game story rails ensure Jason shuts Mandy’s advances down.

Still, with millions more players booting up their consoles worldwide, it’s safe to say Mandy has already cemented herself as Vice City’s most talked-about side character.