Apple has spoken out after thousands of users reported problems with its services, amid a major cyberattack that compromised some of the world's biggest websites.

On Tuesday afternoon, a number of Apple users reported having issues with Apple Pay and iCloud, as well as Apple Support.

Reported issues with Apple Pay are said to have spiked around midday EST, according to Downdetector. Reported iCloud issues spiked around twenty minutes later.

Apple’s System Status page also reported that there was an issue with its AppleCare platform, with AppleCare purchases 'temporarily unavailable'.

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Many users reported issues with iCloud (Photo by Marcin Golba/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Following the technical issues, Apple’s system status page read: "All users are affected. This service may be slow or unavailable," citing problems with iCloud Account & Sign In.

However, a latest update from Apple claims that most of their systems are now 'back up and running'.

An Apple spokesperson told TIME: "Many of our systems are back up and running after an internal update caused some outages this morning. We're working to get the remaining systems online as soon as possible."

The tech giant claimed that the outages were not part of a cyberattack.

As per the System Status page, all categories are currently showing green, with the tech giant confirming they had resolved issues with:

App Store

Apple Business

AppleCare on device

iCloud Account and Sign In

iCloud Mail

iCloud Web Apps

Schoolwork

Volume Purchase Program

Most of the issues were resolved by 10.00 PM, with Apple writing: "Some users were affected. This service may have been slow or unavailable."

Apple users around the world reported issues, including those in the United States, United Kingdom, Brazil and Greece.

178 companies were reportedly affected by the cyber attack (Photo by Justin TALLIS / AFP via Getty Images)

Which companies were hit by the cyber attack?

Some of the world's biggest websites were reportedly affected by the cyber attack, as malicious JavaScript targeted users on Monday evening (November 16) through Optimizely, a website optimization ⁠platform used by the 178 companies impacted.

Below are a list of all the companies who are said to have been affected:

Banking and finance: Paychex; HSBC US; Equifax; SmartAsset; HSBC Hong Kong; ABN AMRO; TaxAct; HSBC Mexico; HSBC Singapore; NetCredit; Associated Bank; S-Pankki; Equifax Canada; Equifax UK; The Work Number; Funding Circle; HSBC Australia; CashNetUSA; OnDeck; ICS Cards; HSBC UAE; HSBC Malaysia; Rest Super; HSBC Taiwan; HSBC Vietnam; HSBC Egypt; HSBC Philippines; SmartAdvisor Match; Compare Club; ABN AMRO Lease; Energy Scout; Hang Seng Investment

Technology: Zoom; Bitly; Salesforce; GitLab; Optimizely; Mixpanel; Typeform; InMotion Hosting; Wasabi; Perforce/Zend/Puppet; Tableau; Hootsuite; Smartsheet; MuleSoft; Thales/Imperva; Tricentis; Web Hosting Hub; QR Code Generator; ServiceChannel; Brandfolder; Intelex; Enverus; Accruent.

Retail: IKEA; ASOS; Mattel; American Eagle; Scheels; Ariat; American Girl; StackSocial; Crocs India; Levi's Japan; Todd Snyder; Levi's Indonesia; Just Russel; Loloi Rugs; Levi's Australia; Levi's Malaysia; Levi's Philippines; Levi's Singapore; Levi's Korea; Levi's New Zealand.

Streaming and entertainment: Peacock; D&D Beyond; Wizards of the Coast; NOW TV; Zattoo; Crave; Starz; SkyShowtime; Bravo; SeaWorld; WOW (Sky Deutschland); NOW Italia.

News and media: CNN; BBC; Fox News; NPR; CTV News; Fox Sports; BNN Bloomberg/CP24; TSN; Top Gear; BBC Earth.

Travel: laska Airlines/Hawaiian Airlines; Transavia; Air France-KLM; KLM Netherlands; Trafalgar; Contiki; Insight Vacations; The Travel Corporation; Costsaver.

Healthcare and pharmaceuticals: Fluke; eMaint; Fluke Networks; Vaillant Germany; Fluke Process Instruments; Fluke Biomedical; Landauer; Vaillant Spain.

Telecommunications: Virgin Media; Virgin Media O2; Vodafone Australia; O2; TPG Telecom; Mint Mobile; TalkTalk.

Cryptocurrency and trading: Ledger; IG; OANDA/Coinpass; Interactive Investor; TMS Brokers; Betashares.

Insurance: Asurion/uBreakiFix; Mutual of Omaha; Admiral; Securian Financial; eRenterPlan; AKA.

Property and real estate: Buildium (managebuilding.com); Loft Living apartments; Buildium; HireAHelper; Flytte.no and sister comparison sites; MovingPlace.

Food and hospitality: Restaurant ordering sites (order.online); Heineken; Home Chef; Starbucks Canada; Cinnabon.

Home: Resideo; Honeywell Home; myQ; Chamberlain; First Alert.

Nonprofit and civic organizations: Change.org; ASPCA; UNICEF USA; DonorsChoose.

Gambling: Betsson; PokerStars; Tombola; Betfred.

Professional services: Freshfields; CohnReznick; Baringa; Cro Metrics.

Logistics and shipping: ShipStation/ShipEngine; Stamps.com; ShipEngine.

Automotive: Lucid Motors; O'Brien Glass; Chevrolet dealer network, including Bill Rapp.

Education: Walden University; Perlego; Chamberlain University.







