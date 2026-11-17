A member of the OpenAI board has warned users they will most likely die of an 'AI accident', and could see a complete 'takeover' in as little as 'the next three years'.

Artificial intelligence has quietly worked its way into almost every corner of our lives, to the point where many of us would struggle to imagine a day without it.

What once felt like something reserved for science fiction is now quite literally at our fingertips. But as AI continues to evolve at an extraordinary pace, just how dependent have we become on it - and could it be the very thing that kills the human race?

Morbid, I know, but OpenAI board member, Paul Christiano, has issued a series of serious warnings while speaking at The Hinton Lectures in Toronto.

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Christiano warned that humanity faces roughly a 50/50 chance of disaster in the coming years, adding that the threat could become serious within the next six to 12 months.

"I think there is a high risk of an AI takeover within the next three years," he said.

The researcher issued a serious warning. (Linkedin)

'What I mean by an AI takeover is a situation where there are AI systems pursuing goals, and those systems call the shots in the same sense that humans today call the shots on what happens on Earth."

Eeeep.

The expert went a step further, as he added: "If you or me or Donald Trump wanted to stop them, they would be as ineffective as if you or me were trying to stop the US military."

Christiano, 37, recently joined the Safety and Security Committee at OpenAI.

He specifically pointed to a recent wave of cyberattacks carried out by rogue AI models, warning that these incidents could be an indication of something far more serious on the horizon.

He urged people to be aware of a possible 'takeover' in the next three years. (Getty Stock Images)

He worryingly questioned: "The cause for concern is, what if you have the same sort of failure but with the AI systems of 2028?

"What I'm going to argue is that there is a reasonable chance that similar failure leads to an AI takeover, an irreversible loss of human control."

But he didn't stop there.

"I think this is a terrible situation," he said.

"I think it's reasonably likely many people would die during that transition, or that many people would die shortly thereafter if we're unable to maintain a habitable environment."

He suggested that humanity has effectively brought a 'second species' into existence, but one that now surpasses humans in both numbers and intelligence.