Expert issues stark warning that AI will ‘take over the world in 3 years’ and begin to target humans
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Expert issues stark warning that AI will ‘take over the world in 3 years’ and begin to target humans

Leading AI safety researchers warn super-intelligent systems could escape human control and threaten humanity within three years

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Featured Image Credit: Sarayut Thaneerat/getty stock images

Topics: Science, Artificial Intelligence

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe writes words for UNILAD during the ungodly hours when the rest of the country is sensibly asleep. Armed with a background in investigative reporting, she now dedicates her brain cells to dissecting pop culture discourse, viral absurdities, and breaking news across the US. Outside of work, she enjoys squinting at daylight, hoarding unplayed Steam games, and trying to convince people that journalism at 3 AM is glamorous.

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