Man sues OpenAI after alleging that ChatGPT helped his wife plot his murder
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Man sues OpenAI after alleging that ChatGPT helped his wife plot his murder

Cheryl Gates allegedly used ChatGPT to plan poisoning her husband

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey

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Featured Image Credit: Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office

Topics: Technology, News, ChatGPT

Emma Rosemurgey
Emma Rosemurgey

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