Woman, 31, dies after 'following medical advice' from ChatGPT as family sue company
Home>News>US News

Woman, 31, dies after 'following medical advice' from ChatGPT as family sue company

Bowen Wan was averaging over 1,500 messages a week with the chatbot

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: THE SCHENK LAW FIRM, LLP

Topics: ChatGPT, Artificial Intelligence, US News, Health

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha is a journalist at UNILAD, who specializes in celebrity and TV content, while also covering breaking news, health, and American politics. Before joining UNILAD, she worked as a TV Writer at OK! Magazine and The Mirror.

Choose your content: