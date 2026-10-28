Map reveals Super El Niño's biggest victims as scientists warn 37,000 lives are at risk
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Map reveals Super El Niño's biggest victims as scientists warn 37,000 lives are at risk

India has already suffered a devastating toll, while parts of Europe and the US face further risks

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Severe Weather Europe

Topics: Climate Change, El Niño, Environment

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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