Experts issue warning as children's Halloween costumes could be more dangerous than people realize

Spooky season is upon us, but amid the ghosts and ghouls, it’s easy to overlook the risks lurking in children’s costumes - and they could be the biggest fright of all.

For children, Halloween is the one night of the year when adults tell them its okay to take treats from a stranger. While warning their children of the risks that could take place here, there's no wonder costume dangers can get overlooked.

Daniel Thomas, a Missouri personal injury attorney outlines tells UNILAD all the possible dangers costumes could pose - and what parents should look out for before buying their children their outfit for the festivites.

He advises that costumes must be visible and saf while out Trick-or-Treating (with parental supervision).

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Halloween should be safe and fun for all (Getty Stock)

What are the potential risks associated with children's Halloween costumes?

Although many Halloween costumes, such as vampires and witches, require capes, Thomas warns that those 'made with flimsy materials that drag on the floor can trip children and may lead to injuries.'

He advises that children should not wear long, baggy, or loose costumes or oversized shoes.

Masks are another common theme for Halloween, but these could pose potential suffocation risks.

"Sensory acuity may be decreased by masks that can restrict peripheral vision and hearing," he adds.

Parents should also be aware of fire hazards, the expert states. Candles are rife during spooky season, inside and outside of the pumpkins. Instead, battery-powered candles or glow sticks are a safer alternative.

If, unfortunately, clothes do catch on fire, Thomas advises that people should gently drop to the ground, cover your face, and roll to smother the flames.

"Run cool water slowly over the burn area for several minutes. Do not try to remove clothing or dirt stuck to the burn. Do not apply ice, butter, or home remedies. Get medical help immediately for serious burns," he says.

Synthetic materials, such as nylon and polyester, pose a risk as they could burn and melt into the skin.

Fabrics should be flame resistant.

There are a number of things parents should look out for before buying costumes for their children (Getty Stock)

What other safety concerns might parents overlook?

Thomas also warns about the choking risks - and not just from the candy. Costumes and toys could also pose these risks too.

Button cell or coin batteries are ones to be particularly careful of, as the expert warns that these can 'can cause death or serious injury through choking, electrical burns, or tissue damage.'

"In many cases, impaction of the button battery in the esophagus led to damage due to burning of the esophagus."

Drawstrings in the neck and hood areas of children's costumes can also present a strangulation hazard.

To remain safe, parents should learn what to do if a child chokes.

What should parents look out for when buying Halloween costumes?

The personal injury attorney advises that parents should look out for these key things:

Age and safety-related warnings

Making sure costumes and masks fit properly

Check for small parts such as buttons and eyes and keep toys with small parts away from children under age three

Check for recalls on items

By following these, parents and children should have a safe and fun Halloween!