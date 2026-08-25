Target apologizes for 'offensive' children's Halloween costume after backlash
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Target apologizes for 'offensive' children's Halloween costume after backlash

Some have likened the costume to Jim Crow caricatures

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Topics: History, Shopping, US News, Halloween

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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