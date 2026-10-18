TSA issues Halloween warning as travelers risk having certain costume items taken away

If you’re thinking of celebrating Halloween with a trip away, then you may want to heed recent travel warnings issued by the Transportation Security Administration as the holiday comes closer.

All Hallows’ Eve is an annual celebration that some people take very seriously.

Hailing from a 2,000 old tradition in Ireland, called Samhain (pronounced sow-in).

Ultimately, it was a night which marked the start of a new harvesting cycle and one that saw the veil between the living and the dead become its thinnest.

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This is why ghouls and monsters are the go-to when it comes to roaming monsters.

It’s also why there are a lot of witches, as Samhain is part of the pagan holidays, where witchcraft – now wicca – was practiced.

But while costumes are fine to wear at home or on the streets at night, passengers dressing up for October 31 flights have been warned about checking if their costumes are barred before flying.

TSA has rules in place across Halloween (Getty Stock Images)

If they are, they risk having their clothing confiscated.

The TSA has sent out a reminder to US travelers that costumes aren’t usually a problem to wear on flights, but that certain props and materials could land you in hot water at security.

For example, metal pieces could trigger security alarms and send passengers away for additional screenings.

Like with all clothing containing metals, the costume pieces or props should be removed if they are metal and placed in a security tray on the conveyor belt.

The agency also advises against full-face masks or heavy costume makeup due to the potential for it making proper identification difficult.

Obviously, you can always remove a mask, but removing makeup or pain can be a harder task.

What’s more of an issue, is that some travelers may have costumes involving fake weapons, like knives, pitchforks, guns, scythes or swords.

According to the TSA, these aren’t allowed to be packed in carry-on luggage and should instead be checked in.

Even broomsticks are on the list of things to be mindful of bringing.

Lightsabers too, but TSA guidance allows toy lightsabers in carry-on.

Think about your costume first (Getty Stock Images)

It may be an obvious one, but replicas of bombs, grenades or anything that explodes, are not allowed anywhere near the plane.

Beyond weapons, fake blood, liquid latex, and other liquid products are subject to the 3-1-1 liquids rule, which means it must be no more than 100 milliliters and can fit inside a quart-sized, clear, resealable bag.

If it’s bigger than this, it needs to be checked in.

The same has been warned about powdered makeup and its 12oz rule, and even capes have been barred from flights as the guidance cites it could trigger alarms.

However, there is a spooky exception to the above.

The TSA said on its website: “Juggling a jack-o-lantern through security is allowed (although not advised), so whether your pumpkin is decorated or carved, feel free to bring it in a carry-on bag. However, pumpkin spice lattes and pumpkin butters that are liquid, creamy or spreadable have to be in containers of 3.4 ounces or less and placed in your resealable liquids bag. Otherwise, make sure to check those items instead.”