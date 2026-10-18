TSA issues Halloween warning as travelers risk having certain costume items taken away
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TSA issues Halloween warning as travelers risk having certain costume items taken away

TSA says you can 'juggle a pumpkin' at security, but you can't wear a lot of Halloween items

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Getty Stock Photo

Topics: Halloween, Plane, US News, Travel

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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