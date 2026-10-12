Older travelers are making three common mistakes at the airport, says TSA agent

A TSA agent has spoken out about the three common errors they typically see elder passengers make which prolong their time in airport security lines.

Dilly dallying around the airport definitely comes bottom of the to-do list when you're preparing to travel. And security lines aren't exactly the cheeriest or most stress-free places to be either.

If you're going to spend any longer time than necessary at an airport, that time should be faffing round Duty Free or with a celebratory holiday drink at whatever bar or pub is located in the terminal.

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However, according to an agent from the Transport Security Administration (TSA) there are three common mistakes that are typically made by more elderly passengers which slow things down even further when it comes to getting through security lines.

Now, take it from someone who frequently has a meltdown and spends an hour before leaving home to strip herself of any metal jewellery just in case it's what sets off the alarms and gets her all flustered - there is no point, I really need to stop doing it and get over myself - you're going to want to listen in on this actually handy advice.

Keep your passport and boarding pass handy

First up, ignore what jewellery you have on, and focus on whether you've definitely got your passport and boarding pass with you.

The spokesperson explained to Travel and Leisure some passengers arrive at the checkpoint without easy access to their ID or boarding pass, prompting a good few minutes of rifling around to find them.

It's worth buying yourself a wallet to keep all important travel documents so all you have to do is reach in and pick it out and Bob's your Uncle.

You could even invest in a neck wallet and string it around you like a pair of glasses for an extra sense of security and ease.

Not only this, but it keeps your passport in good condition, essential for ensuring you can actually fly with it - no one likes to get to the front of a queue at an airport only to be told you can't use your passport anymore, let alone touching down in another country and being scolded over your dog-eared, faded ID.

Next up, it's forgetting another item, but in forgetting to declare it.

No one likes spending longer in airport security than they have to (Getty Stock Images)

Forgetting to declare medication

You take it every day, it becomes like clockwork, it's easy not to think twice about simply packing your daily medication and not telling anyone a Scooby.

However, if you don't have your pills labeled clearly and separated neatly, it could cause hold-ups.

The TSA agent advises getting a specific pill travel bag or box with different compartments to make it easy to fish out all you meds in one place should a security officer ask to see it - handy if you're always forgetting whether or not you've taken your pills yet too.

Oh and if your medication requires refrigeration, the agent advises you need to ensure the ice packs must be TSA-approved or else risk being 'discarded or placed into checked baggage if time allows'.

And last, but never least, and channeling a similar anxiety to my metal jewelery fears but to a far more dangerous degree...

Make sure you're super prepared even before you get into the queue (Getty Stock Images)

Forgetting to declare medical implants

If you have a pacemaker, you're going to want to avoid walking through the metal detector scanner.

The agent noted: "This can be dangerous, and they may think the metal detector is a safe option instead of the body scanner, which is what they should be using.

"For any senior citizen who isn’t sure what machine to use, they should always request a physical pat-down."

It's far speedier to sling a medical card around your neck as a reminder to yourself, but also security guards around you should you get carried away with other things like jewelery like me - or if you have a titanium hip or knee.

Or you can get a custom keychain too. Although, prepare to have an official doctor's card with your travel documents too incase a TSA officer asks for proof.