A 36-year-old father-of-two died from meningitis just days after being prescribed ear drops for what medics initially believed was "swimmer's ear," his heartbroken family has revealed ahead of an inquest into his death.

Paran Nithiananthan, a dentist from Yarm, North Yorkshire, died in February 2024 after his condition deteriorated rapidly over several days despite multiple contacts with health services.

Ahead of a week-long inquest due to open at Teesside Coroner's Court on Monday, November 30, his widow, Claire, 39, has spoken publicly about losing her 'soulmate' and the family's search for answers.

A Timeline of the Tragedy

Nithiananthan—who worked at Alpha Dental Care Fairfield in Stockton-on-Tees for 13 years—first developed flu-like symptoms, including a runny nose and cough, on January 28, 2024.

On February 9, he began experiencing ear pain. Two days later, while studying for a master's degree in root canal treatment, he attended an urgent treatment centre, where he was diagnosed with otitis externa—commonly known as swimmer's ear—and prescribed antibiotic ear drops.

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Despite the treatment, his condition continued to worsen.

After Claire contacted NHS 111, an ambulance crew attended the family home and recorded a high temperature of 40.2°C, though Nithiananthan remained at home.

The following day, as he developed a worsening headache, sensitivity to light, neck pain, vomiting, and difficulty eating, a second ambulance crew attended and consulted a GP. He was prescribed oral antibiotics for a suspected ear infection and again stayed at home.

Later that evening, Claire dialled 999 as his symptoms deteriorated further. By the time a third ambulance crew arrived, Nithiananthan was unable to speak and was rushed to hospital, where he was admitted to intensive care and diagnosed with meningitis.

Despite doctors' efforts, his condition continued to decline, and he died four days after being admitted on February 18, 2024.

Paran Nithiananthan sadly died after medics dismissed his symptoms as 'swimmers ear' (SWNS)

‘He Was the Stuff That Dreams Are Made Of’

Following his death, Nithiananthan’s family instructed specialist medical negligence lawyers at Irwin Mitchell ahead of the upcoming coroner's hearing.

Paying tribute to her late husband, Claire described him as a devoted father and a caring clinician who was deeply loved by his patients and family.

“Paran was one of life's true gems. He was the kindest soul with a heart of gold and would do anything for anyone,” she said.

“He was an amazing dentist and was so highly thought of by his patients. He had such a calm and caring manner and even the most nervous patients felt reassured by him. But above everything else, he was the most incredible husband and dad. He was fun, loving and completely hands-on with the children.”

She added that Nithiananthan loved cooking, DIY, gadgets, and tending to his lawn, saying: “He was happiest at home with us and we were happiest when he was there. He was the stuff that dreams are made of.”

Speaking of the toll on their young family, Claire continued:

“The heartbreak and devastation his death has caused is indescribable. I've lost my soulmate and the person I had planned to grow old with. Our children have lost the most amazing dad and his parents have lost their youngest child.”

Lawyers Seek Answers Ahead of Coroner's Inquest

Lauren Webb, the family's solicitor at Irwin Mitchell, said the inquest marks a crucial step in establishing whether opportunities were missed to diagnose and treat his illness sooner.

“Understandably, they continue to have a number of questions around the events that unfolded in the days before Paran died and whether more could have been done to help him,” Webb said.

“Meningitis is incredibly serious and needs to be diagnosed and treated quickly. If during the course of the inquest any issues in the care Paran received are identified, it's vital that lessons are learned to improve patient safety.”