These are the symptoms of meningitis to be aware of after two students have died amid an outbreak in the UK.

The outbreak has occurred in Canterbury, Kent, with Queen Elizabeth's Grammar School in Faversham confirmed its sixth form pupil died on Saturday (March 14).

The University of Kent said on Sunday (March 15) that one of its students has died after 11 people fell seriously ill.

The specific strain of meningitis has not yet been identified.

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Bacterial meningitis is the most serious form and can be life-threatening, occurring when bacteria enter the bloodstream and reach the brain and spinal cord or directly infect the meninges.

While anyone can get meningitis, it's most common in babies, children, teenagers and young adults, and it can rapidly spread in places such as universities and colleges.

What causes meningitis?

Streptococcus pneumoniae can cause meningitis (Meredith Newlove/Science Photo Library/Getty Images)

As the Mayo Clinic explains, meningitis in the United States is most commonly caused by viral infections, followed by bacterial infections, while fungal, parasitic and other non-infectious causes are rare.

Common bacterial causes include Streptococcus pneumoniae, Neisseria meningitidis, Haemophilus influenzae (Hib), and Listeria monocytogenes, many of which can be prevented with vaccines.

What are the symptoms of meningitis?

According to the Mayo Clinic, early meningitis symptoms can be similar to the flu and might come on over several hours or a few days.

In those aged two years old and up, a meningitis infection could appear as:

Sudden high fever

Stiff neck

Bad headache

Nausea or vomiting

Confusion or trouble concentrating

Seizures

Sleepiness or trouble waking

Sensitivity to light

No desire to eat or drink

Skin rash sometimes, such as in meningococcal meningitis

What are the complications of meningitis?

Lack of appetite could be a sign of meningitis (Goran13/Getty Images)

Meningitis can lead to serious complications, especially if treatment is delayed.

The longer the infection goes untreated, the greater the risk of seizures and permanent damage to the nervous system.

This damage can result in hearing loss, vision problems, memory difficulties and learning disabilities.

In severe cases, meningitis may also cause brain damage, difficulty walking, kidney failure, shock, and even death.

History of meningitis in US colleges

UC Santa Barbara recorded two outbreaks between 2013 and 2016 (Kevin Koeppen Photography/Getty Images)

Several US college campuses endured outbreaks of 'serogroup B meningococcal disease' between 2013 and 2016.

As the National Meningitis Association recalls, in 2013 UC Santa Barbara recorded four cases and while all survived, one student had both feet amputated.

Three more students contracted the illness in 2016.

Princeton University recorded nine cases between 2013 and 2014, with one Drexel student dying and some survivors left with long-term neurological effects.

The University of Oregon recorded seven cases and one death in 2017, while in 2015 Providence College recorded two cases, and both survived after rapid vaccination efforts.

In response, all universities ran emergency vaccination clinics to stop the outbreaks.

The 2015 outbreaks occurred shortly after the FDA approved two vaccines for serogroup B, while earlier outbreaks required special authorization from the FDA and CDC to use the vaccine.