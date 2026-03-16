Two students between the ages of 18 and 21 have already died due to this outbreak in the UK.

An outbreak of meningitis is causing a stir in the UK following the death of two young people.

The outbreak occurred in Canterbury, Kent with Queen Elizabeth's Grammar School in Faversham confirming a sixth form pupil died on Saturday (March 14).

The University of Kent said over the weekend that one of its students has also died as 11 people from the university have fallen seriously ill.

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The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said it was notified of 13 cases with signs and symptoms of meningitis and septicemia from Friday to Sunday in the Canterbury area.

Experts are taking safety steps by arranging antibiotics for some students as a precaution against the infection.

The specific strain of meningitis has not yet been identified.

Two students have died over the weekend (Getty Stock Image)

Meningitis is an infection of the protective membranes that surround the brain and spinal cord. It can become very serious if not treated quickly and most commonly impacts babies, young children and young adults although it can affect anyone.

Bacterial meningitis is rarer but more serious than viral meningitis. It can lead to blood poisoning or sepsis, and can affect the brain.

According to the UK’s National Health Service (NHS) website: “Viral meningitis tends to get better on its own within 7 to 10 days and can often be treated at home.

“Getting plenty of rest and taking painkillers and anti-sickness medication can help relieve the symptoms in the meantime.

“Viral meningitis will usually get better on its own and rarely causes any long-term problems.”

Comparatively, a person with bacterial meningitis can only make a full recovery if treated quickly however, for some, they can be left with long-term problems.

These can include:





hearing loss or vision loss, which may be partial or total

problems with memory and concentration

recurrent seizures (epilepsy)

co-ordination, movement and balance problems

loss of limbs – amputation of affected limbs is sometimes necessary.

Meningitis in the US is most commonly caused by viral infections, followed by bacterial infections (Meredith Newlove/Science Photo Library/Getty Images)





According to the Mayo Clinic, early meningitis symptoms can be similar to the flu and might come on over several hours or a few days.

In those aged two years old and up, a meningitis infection could appear as:



