A British content creator was told the horrifying news that she was on the 'borderline for mercury poisoning' after eating a household staple everyday.

Content creator Grace Beverley, 28, revealed she was gaining weight easily, experienced inflammation and felt as though her hormones were 'completely f*cked up'.

She was at her wits end before reaching out to the doctors to see what was happening with her body.

After doing a series of blood tests looking into her hormones during winter 2025, she was shocked to receive an alarming call from her doctor, who told her she was on the verge of mercury poisoning.

What foods cause arsenic poisoning?

So what was the culprit causing all the damage? A simple can of tuna.

Advert

Grace, who is currently pregnant, said on a TikTok posted on Wednesday: “I thought, ‘Oh f**k, you never like that, I’m dying."

Did you know too much tuna can be harmful for you? (Getty Stock Image)

Her Dr asked her how many tins of canned fish she eats a day, which she initially thought was a strange question.

Grace replied: “I said, 'One, maybe two things of tuna a day,' to which she said, ‘You do know you’re meant to have two servings a week?’

"And I said, ‘No’, obviously I didn’t know that."

Tala Gym Wear

Grace is the owner of Tala Gym Wear, and has an impressive 1.2 million Instagram followers. Like many who are into their fitness, she said she often eats tins of tuna when they're in the cupboard or she's in a rush for work.

"[The doctor] said ‘Yeah, you’re borderline for mercury poisoning and you also have incredibly high arsenic levels and I would recommend you stop eating fish for a few months.’ So yeah… don’t do that,”

Graces 469,000 TikTok followers were quick to voice their concern at the news.

One posted: “TWO SERVINGS A WEEK PARDON!!! I eat it every single day wtffffff", while another added: “Wait I’ve been eating canned tuna nearly everyday since Jan. I need the protein.”

What causes mercury poisoning?

The Cleveland Clinic explained that mercury poisoning usually occurs when someone eats too much seafood, which contains the elemental metal.

"Mercury is toxic and harmful to the human body. Mercury poisoning occurs when you expose yourself to too much mercury and your body reacts negatively to the compound."

Significant mercury exposure, whether through inhaling vapours, ingesting contaminated food, or skin absorption, can cause severe, permanent damage to the nervous system, kidneys, and lungs, which can lead to death.

While most of us will have small amounts of methylmercury in our bodies, being exposed to high levels has been linked to effects on reproduction, concentration, speech and memory, and kidney damage.