World Cup water break controversy explained as FIFA accused of 'holding football hostage'
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World Cup water break controversy explained as FIFA accused of 'holding football hostage'

Former Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has questioned who the World Cup 'serves'

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Topics: World Cup, Sport, Football

Callum Jones
Callum Jones