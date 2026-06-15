World Cup water break controversy explained as FIFA accused of 'holding football hostage'

Hydration breaks have been introduced by FIFA for the 2026 World Cup, but the new addition has proved somewhat controversial.

FIFA confirmed in December last year that drinks breaks would be introduced at the World Cup as temperatures in 14 of the 16 venues in use for the soccer tournament will reach 'dangerous levels'.

"The use of hydration breaks is part of a focused attempt to ensure the best possible conditions for players, drawing upon the experiences of previous tournaments, including the recent FIFA Club World Cup, which took place in the United States last summer," they said in a statement.

However, those watching the World Cup have questioned whether they are needed in every venue given some stadiums have closed roofs and are even equipped with air conditioning.

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You've also got games being played in Seattle, where the climate is nowhere near as hot, and fans have wondered whether a water break is really necessary there.

Hydration breaks are happening at every World Cup game (Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

Nonetheless, hydration breaks have been taking place at 22 minutes into each half for every single World Cup game this summer.

The three-minute break allows players to rehydrate, while coaches are able to deliver tactical instructions.

It very much has the feel of an American sport given the match is essentially split into a four-quarter format, which hardcore soccer fans are not best pleased about.

Former Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp is one of those to criticize the inclusion of drinks breaks as he claimed in a recent interview that 'football is being held hostage'.

"Football is being held hostage by executives ensconced in air-conditioned offices," he told German broadcaster ZDF.

"When I saw the players just standing there during a heat break while TV timeouts dictated the rhythm of the match, I couldn’t help asking myself: 'Who does the World Cup really serve? The fans? The players? Or the advertisers?'

Safe to say Jürgen Klopp is not a fan of the hydration breaks (Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

"A World Cup match should flow like a river. Instead, we build dams right in the middle so commercials can get through."

Klopp concluded: "Football used to be the main event, but now it risks becoming the background music to an advertising show."

Some US broadcasters have even managed to fit in a commercial break while the hydration break is happening, including Fox Sports, who've been accused of breaking a FIFA rule during Mexico and South Africa's opening day clash.

Once the action had resumed following a water break in the second half, Fox was showing an Adidas advertisement, much to the dismay of soccer fans.