Fans heading to the World Cup to cheer will have to deal with scorching temperatures, as health experts urge people to be cautious of heat stroke.

Temperatures in 14 of the 16 venues in use for the soccer tournament will reach 'dangerous levels', according to researchers — meaning temperatures of well over 80°F are expected.

As such, Dr Donald Grant, GP and Senior Clinical Advisor at The Independent Pharmacy, is warning World-Cup goers of the risks associated with prolonged periods in the heat.

The health expert told UNILAD: "As fans from all over the world travel to the US for the World Cup, it’s vital that they understand the dangers associated with prolonged periods in sweltering heat.

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"Some forecasts are suggesting temperatures as high as 40 degrees Celsius, increasing the risk of heat-related illnesses, such as heat exhaustion, heatstroke, dehydration and severe sunburn.

Temperatures are set to be scorching during the World Cup (Matt McNulty - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

"During match days, when fans spend long periods in direct sunlight, during queuing or travelling to football stadiums, this can further heighten the risk of these illnesses."

Dr Grant explained how drinking alcohol, which will certainly be happening during the World Cup, can 'worsen symptoms' as it can speed up the rate of dehydration.

The expert then issued a warning regarding illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

"Heat exhaustion is typically the first sign that the body is struggling to cope in the heat," he added.

"Symptoms include dizziness, headaches, heavy sweating and weakness. If it’s not addressed promptly, it can quickly develop into heatstroke.

“Heatstroke occurs when the body is no longer able to control its temperature. In extreme cases, it can lead to seizures and organ damage, so it should never be ignored."

A doctor is urging fans attending the World Cup to stay hydrated (Getty Stock Photo)

If any symptoms present itself, people should 'replace lost fluids with adequate hydration', Dr Grant went on.

He also urged younger, older, and fans with pre-existing medical conditions to 'take further caution' in the extreme heat.

The doctor continued: "Fans should also look out for changes in behaviour, particularly in friends or family members who may not realise how unwell they are becoming. Cognitive changes, including confusion, slurred speech and disorientation, can often be signs of heatstroke."

He's urging supporters to 'avoid overdoing alcohol' and to drink plenty of water throughout the day, including during the match itself.