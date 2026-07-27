A popular 'squishy dumpling' toy seen on social media has had renewed interest in the potential dangers to children who play with them after health experts urge parents to not buy them.

There have been many reports coming in from parents concerned about the potential damage an increasingly trendy squishy toy could do to kids who collect them, after some of them were confirmed to contain high levels of carcinogenic chemical, Benzene.

According to the Trading Standards team at Northumberland County Council in the UK, 'consumers and businesses', should be wary of purchasing the dumplings, after they were part of a social media trend which involved heating the toys in a microwave so they became softer to the touch.

It said: "The toys often emit a strong, pungent chemical smell when opened, with laboratory tests on similar items revealing the presence of toxic chemicals."

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But for those who were unaware of the potential impact this could have on their safety, it has apparently come at a cost.

The squishy dumpling toys are all over social media (Getty Stock Images)

Second-degree burns from the chemicals inside the squishy dumpling toys

A Boston hospital has shared a fresh warning to parents in the US after admitting they have seen numbers increase of children they are treating due to burns caused by the toys.

Laura Abbott, a nurse practitioner at Shriners Children's Boston, revealed to Boston 25 News, that there has been a 'definite uptick' in cases of burn victims – around 'one to two patients a week'.

"We're seeing pretty much second-degree burns from the chemicals inside," she explained.

The toys, which are shaped like bao buns, have become a craze all over social media because you can collect ultra-rare shiny versions.

Despite the sensory fulfilment a child may get from squeezing the toy, it can do real-life damage if heated up.

Abbott explained: "Even like five seconds in the microwave can heat up the gel inside exponentially. Once the kids take them out of the microwave, they're exploding and the gel kind of hits their skin and gives them either a chemical or scald burn."

Laura Abbott says the Shriners Children's Boston hospital has seen more burn cases (Getty Stock Images)

'The safety of our children must always come first'

She went on to share that the gel material can lead to a 'deeper burn' because it sticks to the skin, revealing it can lead to 'lifelong implications and scarring'.

Abbott went on to note that it's not just microwaves that are a concern - it's anything that can change its temperature, such as leaving it in a hot car, freezing it, or out in the sun.

She also says to be wary of unbranded toys by unknown retailers.

In the UK, the Northumberland County Councilor Gordon Stewart, Cabinet Member for Public Safety, said in a statement regarding distributors of the toy: "The safety of our children must always come first, and we are issuing this important warning to consumers, especially parents - to remain vigilant when purchasing any toys to ensure they are buying the genuine product."

He added: "While these cheaper 'squishy’ toys may look harmless, they could pose a hidden risk to children. Our Trading Standards officers are currently visiting stores across the county to ensure retailers remove these items from shelves."

UNILAD have reached out to RMS International for comment.

It's important to know what to do if a child experiences a burn (Getty Stock Image)

What to do if your child gets severely burnt

KidsHealth outlines exactly what should be done if a child experiences a burn of any kind.

Call 911 or bring your child to the emergency room right away if a burn:

Is on the face, head, hands, feet, or genitals, or a joint

Covers a large area

Has big blisters

Is white, waxy, leathery, brown, or charred

Goes all the way around a body part

Is due to a fire, an electrical wire or a socket, or a chemical

Happened during a car accident or other serious event

While you wait for 911 emergency services, start these treatments:

Remove clothing and jewelry from the burned areas, but not clothing stuck to the skin

Run cool (not cold) water over the burn until the pain eases, but not longer than 5 minutes. Or you can soak a clean towel in cool water and put it on the burn

Lightly apply a gauze bandage or a clean, soft cloth or towel

If your child is awake and alert, offer ibuprofen or acetaminophen for pain

Do not put any butter, grease, powder, or other home remedies on the burn. These can make it worse

Do not break any blisters that have formed

To treat a minor burn at home: