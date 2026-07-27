A popular 'squishy dumpling' toy seen on social media has had renewed interest in the potential dangers to children who play with them after health experts urge parents to not buy them.
There have been many reports coming in from parents concerned about the potential damage an increasingly trendy squishy toy could do to kids who collect them, after some of them were confirmed to contain high levels of carcinogenic chemical, Benzene.
According to the Trading Standards team at Northumberland County Council in the UK, 'consumers and businesses', should be wary of purchasing the dumplings, after they were part of a social media trend which involved heating the toys in a microwave so they became softer to the touch.
It said: "The toys often emit a strong, pungent chemical smell when opened, with laboratory tests on similar items revealing the presence of toxic chemicals."
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But for those who were unaware of the potential impact this could have on their safety, it has apparently come at a cost.
A Boston hospital has shared a fresh warning to parents in the US after admitting they have seen numbers increase of children they are treating due to burns caused by the toys.
Laura Abbott, a nurse practitioner at Shriners Children's Boston, revealed to Boston 25 News, that there has been a 'definite uptick' in cases of burn victims – around 'one to two patients a week'.
"We're seeing pretty much second-degree burns from the chemicals inside," she explained.
The toys, which are shaped like bao buns, have become a craze all over social media because you can collect ultra-rare shiny versions.
Despite the sensory fulfilment a child may get from squeezing the toy, it can do real-life damage if heated up.
Abbott explained: "Even like five seconds in the microwave can heat up the gel inside exponentially. Once the kids take them out of the microwave, they're exploding and the gel kind of hits their skin and gives them either a chemical or scald burn."
She went on to share that the gel material can lead to a 'deeper burn' because it sticks to the skin, revealing it can lead to 'lifelong implications and scarring'.
Abbott went on to note that it's not just microwaves that are a concern - it's anything that can change its temperature, such as leaving it in a hot car, freezing it, or out in the sun.
She also says to be wary of unbranded toys by unknown retailers.
In the UK, the Northumberland County Councilor Gordon Stewart, Cabinet Member for Public Safety, said in a statement regarding distributors of the toy: "The safety of our children must always come first, and we are issuing this important warning to consumers, especially parents - to remain vigilant when purchasing any toys to ensure they are buying the genuine product."
He added: "While these cheaper 'squishy’ toys may look harmless, they could pose a hidden risk to children. Our Trading Standards officers are currently visiting stores across the county to ensure retailers remove these items from shelves."
UNILAD have reached out to RMS International for comment.
KidsHealth outlines exactly what should be done if a child experiences a burn of any kind.
Call 911 or bring your child to the emergency room right away if a burn:
While you wait for 911 emergency services, start these treatments:
To treat a minor burn at home: