A 'safety alert' has been issued over popular 'squishy dumpling' toys after officials warned that some release a certain smell when opened, urging families to keep children safe.

Those with copies of the spongy toys have been urged to throw them in the trash, as many have been confirmed to contain high levels of carcinogenic chemical, Benzene.

The Trading Standards team at Northumberland County Council, UK, have issued the safety warning to both 'consumers and businesses', as well as spotting a dangerous social media trend which involves heating the toys in a microwave to make them softer.

It said: "The toys often emit a strong, pungent chemical smell when opened, with laboratory tests on similar items revealing the presence of toxic chemicals."

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The trend has led to reports of the toys bursting or leaking hot material, causing significant burns to children, and the standards team emphasized that under no circumstances should these, or similar 'squishy' toys, be placed in a microwave.

A UK standards team have raised a warning about copies of the toy (Getty Stock Images)

Charlotte, 42, from Bristol, UK, said her daughter Bella, 10, could be scarred for life after she copied the trend and sustained serious facial injuries.

In an interview with the BBC, she said: "When she came in, I could see straight away her face was bright red, it looked like she'd been whacked in the face and I could see the scald mark and there was skin missing and blisters.

"Because of the silicone outer layer, they couldn't feel how hot it was inside, so her friend squeezed it, which is when it burst on to both of them."

The toys are shaped like bao buns, and part of their appeal with young children is collecting ultra-rare shiny versions.

Northumberland County Councillor Gordon Stewart, Cabinet Member for Public Safety, said in a statement: "The safety of our children must always come first, and we are issuing this important warning to consumers, especially parents - to remain vigilant when purchasing any toys to ensure they are buying the genuine product."

Parents have been urged to throw the toys away if they do not meet UK manufacturing regulations (Getty Stock Images)

He added: "While these cheaper 'squishy’ toys may look harmless, they could pose a hidden risk to children.

"Our Trading Standards officers are currently visiting stores across the county to ensure retailers remove these items from shelves."

The team suggests checking that toys have the CE or UKCA mark - indicating the toy meets important safety standards - before purchasing.

If the above is missing, it is likely that the toy has not been subject to the required safety testing - and should be disposed of.

UNILAD have reached out to RMS International for comment.