A Florida man who's life was saved by a chef after he failed to show for his daily cup of gumbo has had a meal named after him in the restaurant.

Charlie Hicks has been a regular at Shrimp Basket in Pensacola, Florida for over a decade, with staff knowing he will attend the seafood restaurant for both lunch and dinner.

The 78-year-old orders the same grub for both meals: an order of gumbo, which is light on rice.

So, staff became concerned in September 2025 when Charlie failed to show for several days. Chef Donnell Stallworth decided to drive by the man's apartment to make sure he was safe.

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He knocked the door, but heard absolutely nothing.

"Right when I was going to turn [away], I heard something, a voice, just like, 'Help,'" Donnell told CBS News. "And then I opened the door up. He was lying on the ground, and I didn't know what his condition was; that was the scariest part right there."

Donnell Stallworth became concerned for Charlie's welfare (CBS News)

Charlie was found to have had two broken ribs and was severely dehydrated as it's believed he had been on the floor for a number of days.

The Shrimp Basket regular has since moved into an apartment a matter of yards away from the restaurant, meaning he can get his gumbo fix whenever he desires.

CBS News has since caught up with Charlie nearly a year on from his accident, with the outlet reporting that he's 'doing well'.

Charlie's story went viral last year and since, hundreds of people from across the US have visited the Shrimp Basket to meet and have selfies with the senior.

Furthermore, gumbo has since been renamed 'Charlie's Gumbo' on the menu, while a lighted walking path has even been installed between Charlie's apartment and Shrimp Basket, making it easier for the gumbo lover to enter the restaurant.

Gumbo has since been renamed on the menu (CBS News)

During his time in hospital recovering from the broken ribs, staff from Shrimp Basket hand-delivered Charlie's gumbo fix.

Donnell was delighted to see his 'buddy' back as Charlie returned to the restaurant in December last year.

Understandably, their bond has strengthened as a result of the past few months.

"We made a connection," Charlie told CBS News. "We made a connection."

"He’s that uncle. He’s that grandfather. He’s that best friend," Donnell added. "He’s all in one."

Meanwhile, Charlie’s niece, Christina Neeper, told the Pensacola News Journal that the chef saved her relative's life.

“[Charlie] said that Donell had saved his life. And I’m pretty sure that Donell and [the Shrimp Basket staff] saved his life," she said.

"Donell has been texting him and visiting him. Apparently, they’re best friends.”

Shrimp Basket really wouldn't be the restaurant it is today without Charlie.

"Mr. Hicks don't miss no days," Donnell previously told CBS News. "We open the doors up, Mr. Hicks is there to greet us."