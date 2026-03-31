Donald Trump has made quite a name for himself (literally) after becoming president of the United States twice, but you might not be aware of just how many things he has adapted to pay tribute to his moniker.

The Trump Tower and his various hotels and golf resorts were once renowned for being named after the POTUS during his decades of real estate conquests, but that’s now just the tip of the iceberg.

Since taking to office last year for his second term in the White House, the 47th president has been on a mission to rename many things after himself – and it is not without a fair share of controversy.

From historical buildings, to landmarks you’ll know and love, Trump’s name is now all over them.

Florida’s Palm Beach International Airport

On Monday (March 30), Florida’s governor Ron DeSantis filed a motion to rename the airport to the President Donald J Trump international airport, as the Trump business filed a trademark application for the airport name in February of this year.

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Donald Trump has named many things after himself (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

If it gets the go-ahead, you could see the new name take effect as early as July.

However, there are a few things that need to happen first – such as the application to be submitted to the Federal Aviation Administration for approval, which will then go on to change its name in various systems and signs.

But the change is already in the works, with representative Brian Mast set to introduce legislation to change the airport code from PBI to Trump’s initials (DJT), The Hill reports.

The National News Desk quoted Mast as saying of the change: “President Donald J. Trump’s impact on our nation will transcend our time—a historic legacy of dedication and commitment toward the American people. He’s called Palm Beach County ‘home’ for many years, and this designation reflects our gratitude for his public service and leadership.”

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts

In perhaps one of the most shocking moves, the White House announced its plan to change the name of the John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for Performing Arts in December 2025, to the Donald J. Trump and the John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts.

The decision came after a vote on the Kennedy Center board of trustees, which contained a hand selection of people Trump had picked.

As the building was supposed to be an official memorial to former President John F. Kennedy after his public assassination in Dallas, TX, in 1963, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) went as far as to tell reporters at the time that Trump had ‘no authority to actually rename the Kennedy Center in the absence of legislative action’, according to the US code.

This led to Democratic US Representative Joyce Beatty filing a lawsuit to remove Trump’s name.

The JFK Center was changed (Photo by Jason Andrew for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

The headquarters of the US Institute of Peace (USIP)

Trump renamed the USIP around the same time as the JFK center. However, this time it came after Trump allegedly ‘fired the institute’s board in the spring' and its employees, leading to the building to come under the scope of the General Services Administration, the Associated Press reported.

Again, Democrats have said the name change came without the authority of the law, which has been denied by the White House.

The dispute is ongoing, however, a federal judge did note that some parts of the takeover were unlawful.

Trump’s Battleships

It seems as though the Christmas period was a time for new beginnings as Trump’s name change also came at the same time as the above two buildings. However, this time the POTUS was thinking about defense with his new ‘Trump-class’ battleships.

Trump named a class of war ships after himself (Naval Sea Systems Command)

The Navy at the time dubbed its ship, USS Defiant, as being part of a ‘class of American-designed battleships that will be the most lethal surface combatant ever constructed’ due to its massive size.

Now, these aren’t the only things to have changed since Trump’s White House makeover.

From banners donning his name and face last year in DC, to children savings accounts called the Trump Accounts, Trump renamed everything – including things like a national park pass with Trump’s face and George Washington’s face on it, TrumpRx’s prescription drugs search engine, and even currency that’ll have his signature on it.

He’s certainly putting his mark on things.

UNILAD reached out to the White House for comment.