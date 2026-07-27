Man whose 'bug bite' turned out to be terminal cancer only found out after making request to doctors
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Man whose 'bug bite' turned out to be terminal cancer only found out after making request to doctors

Christopher Capstick was cancer-free at the start of 2025, but has since suffered a setback

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Topics: Health, Cancer

Callum Jones
Callum Jones