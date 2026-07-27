Cancer doctor says there's three symptoms that are commonly overlooked

A cancer doctor has warned that three common symptoms are being dismissed by patients far too often, despite being some of the earliest signs that something could be wrong.

Speaking to Metro, Dr Jiri Kubes, a radiation oncologist and medical director at the Proton Therapy Center in Prague, says the problem is that many people still expect cancer to announce itself dramatically, when in reality the early signs are 'vague and easily explained by more common conditions'.

Cancer cases have been steadily rising, and Dr Kubes is urging people to pay closer attention to symptoms that persist, keep coming back, or simply don't feel normal.

"The important thing isn't to become anxious about every cough or ache, but to pay attention to symptoms that persist, keep returning or simply don't feel normal for you," he said.

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"Cancer-related fatigue is often described as an overwhelming exhaustion that doesn't improve with sleep," Dr Kubes said. (Getty stock image)

What are the most overlooked cancer symptoms?

The first is persistent fatigue. Everyone feels wiped out after a rough week or a bad night's sleep, but exhaustion that doesn't lift with rest, or that starts getting in the way of work, exercise or everyday life, is worth flagging to a Doctor.

"Cancer-related fatigue is often described as an overwhelming exhaustion that doesn't improve with sleep," Dr Kubes explained.

"There are many possible explanations, including anaemia, thyroid disorders, infections and poor sleep, but persistent fatigue should always be discussed with your doctor if it isn't improving."

The second is a cough that won't go away. Most coughs linked to colds or viral infections clear up within a few weeks, so one that lingers well beyond that, or keeps getting worse, is a signal to get checked out.

"A persistent cough doesn't automatically mean cancer," Dr Kubes said. "In fact, there are many more common causes."

He added that anyone also experiencing breathlessness, chest pain or coughing up blood alongside it should seek urgent medical help.

If you've lost a lot of weight for no apparent reason, it's usually a sign something is not quite right - and time to see your Dr. (Getty Stock image)

Why does unexplained weight loss matter for cancer detection?

The third symptom is unexplained weight loss. "If you're losing weight despite eating normally and haven't intentionally changed your lifestyle, it's important to understand why," Dr Kubes said.

"Often there will be another explanation, but it's not something that should simply be overlooked."

He stressed that no single symptom on its own usually points to cancer, and that in most cases there will be a far less serious cause. But he said persistence is the key thing to watch for.

"If something continues for several weeks, keeps returning or simply doesn't feel right for you, it's always worth getting checked rather than assuming it will eventually go away," he added.

Night sweats are one of the common signs that something is not quite right in your body (Getty stock image)

CDC Cancer warning signs to look out for

Common general signs of cancer include unexplained weight loss, persistent fatigue, and unusual lumps or skin changes.

While specific symptoms depend on the body part affected, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracks warning signs across multiple types of the disease.

These are: