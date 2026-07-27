D4vd's official Apple Music page appears to have been hacked over the weekend after a fake song titled 'I DID IT…' surfaced on his artist profile, complete with cover art showing the exact tow yard where Celeste Rivas Hernandez's body was discovered.

According to TMZ, the artwork features an aerial shot of the Tesla registered to the singer, real name David Anthony Burke, sitting in the Hollywood tow yard with its trunk open, the same vehicle in which Hernandez's dismembered remains were found last September.

The track itself, since removed from the platform, reportedly mimicked D4vd's vocal style and directly referenced Hernandez in its lyrics.

The song spread rapidly online, with a number of fans initially treating it as a genuine admission of guilt, despite the singer having entered a not-guilty plea back in April.

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Celeste Rivas Hernandez was found dead in the trunk of a Tesla (GoFundMe)

D4vd is currently in custody as a preliminary hearing is ongoing in Los Angeles. He faces charges of murder, continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14, and unlawful mutilation of human remains.

What are the lyrics of D4vd's fake 'I Did It' song?

The chorus of the fabricated track allegedly described a girl with the singer's name tattooed on her chest, and claimed her scent still lingered on his clothes like cigarette smoke.

Another line in the song referenced hearing her when he breathes, and a fear that she would only love him after he had died.

As of the time of writing, the audio itself has been taken down from D4vd's Apple Music account. (Apple Music)

The disturbing content, paired with the tow yard imagery, was enough to convince some listeners the track was a real release, before it became clear the audio had been faked and uploaded without authorization.

As of the time of writing, the audio itself has been taken down from D4vd's Apple Music account.

His attorneys issued a statement at the time of his arrest (July 16) denying the singer killed the teenager.

D4vd faces a preliminary hearing currently underway in Los Angeles (Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Support + Feed)

They said: "Let us be clear, the actual evidence in this case will show that David Burke did not murder Celeste Rivas Hernandez, and he was not the cause of her death. We will vigorously defend David's innocence."

UNILAD has approached D4vd's attorneys Marilyn Bednarski and Regina Peter for additional comment.

A timeline of Celeste Rivas Hernandez's death and the allegations against D4vd

August 2022

Detectives claim D4vd first started messaging Celeste Rivas Hernandez when she was 11 years old.

February 2024

Police conduct a welfare check at a home D4vd was living in in West Hollywood during a period when Hernandez is missing. He allegedly shows detectives pictures of her on his phone, telling them: “She told me she was 18, everyone is saying she’s 13.” They do not find Hernandez in the home, and are satisfied D4vd has cooperated. Hernandez later returns to her parents, CNN reports.

April 2024

Hernandez, aged 13, is reported missing by her family from Lake Elsinore, California. It is the third time she is reported missing that year, but tragically she is never seen by her parents again.

June 2024

Prosecutors claim D4vd texted Celeste, saying: “What [if] the first abortion didn't work?" At the time, she is 13 and he is 19, the BBC reports.

April 23 2025

Investigators believe this is the day Celeste was killed.

April 24 2025

Prosecutors claim D4vd ordered a shovel from Home Depot.

April 25 2025

D4vd’s debut album Withered is released. It debuts at No. 13 on the Billboard chart, with 30,000 units sold in the first week. He tells The Hollywood Reporter that 80 percent of the album was made on his phone and he recorded vocal takes in his sister’s closet.

May 1 2025

Prosecutor claim D4vd took delivery of two chainsaws

August 5 2025

D4vd begins a world tour, starting with a gig in Del Mar, California.

September 8 2025

Celeste’s severely decomposed body is found in the front trunk of a Tesla linked to D4vd. His representatives say he is cooperating with the investigation.

September 9 2025

D4vd performs as planned at The Fillmore Minneapolis, despite the ongoing investigation around Rivas’ death.

September 17 2025

Police search a rental property where D4vd was living in Doheny Drive, L.A. Later in court, the prosecution claims presumptive traces of blood were found.

September 18 2025

Celeste’s family create a fundraiser and release a statement, which reads: “As many of you know, Celeste Rivas Hernandez has been identified as the body found last week. She was a beloved daughter, sister, cousin, and friend. Her family is heartbroken and devastated by this tragic loss. Any funds you are able to donate are greatly appreciated.”

More than $24,000 is raised for them.

September 19 2025

D4vd cancels the rest of his world tour, and the deluxe version of his debut album is not released as planned.

November 24 2025

The Los Angeles medical examiners officer receives a court order preventing any details of Celeste’s death from being released to the public.

April 16 2026

D4vd is arrested and held without bail.

April 20 2026

D4vd is arraigned and pleads not guilty to all charges.

April 22 2026

The autopsy report reveals that Celeste died from multiple 'penetrating injuries'. She had significant wounds to her torso, likely caused by a sharp object, and one wound penetrated her liver.

July 21 2026

D4vd’s preliminary hearing begins. It is expected to last three to seven days, with prosecutors aiming to establish probable cause to move forward to a trial.